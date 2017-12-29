Lansdale Catholic routs Highland to claim George Snear Tournament title

CONSHOHOCKEN >> Brady Wassel had 22 points and Lauren Crim added 20 Thursday night as the Crusaders of Lansdale Catholic blew out Highland (N.J.), 72-32, to land the championship of the 8th annual George Snear Tournament at the Fellowship House in Conshohocken.

The Crusaders led from the opening tap, building leads of 25-8 after one quarter and 46-19 at halftime.

The big weapon for the Crusaders early on was the 3-ball, with Wassel and Crim combining for seven triples in the first half alone.

The visiting Tartans had no answers as Sha’nisha Coleman and her teammates were frustrated time and time again by LC’s pressure defense.

Meanwhile, LC kept scoring, eventually taking a 40-plus point lead late in the game.