Friends’ Central boys’ basketball squad keeps learning during holiday break

Newtown Square >> While Main Line high schools have been closed for the past week due to the holiday break, this has not stopped the Friends’ Central boys’ basketball team’s thirst for learning.
Armed with a roster that features three sophomores who see significant playing time coupled with some experience, Friends’ Central head coach Ryan Tozer hopes his team will take what they learn in practice and apply those theories in games.
On Dec. 20, Friends’ Central traveled to Episcopal and gave the Churchmen everything they could handle before the hosts used their length to their advantage pulling away for the 65-52 win.
“We competed for three quarters before unraveling a little bit in the fourth quarter,” said Tozer. “They switched defenses and their length proved to be too much. We are still young but the guys work hard in practice and its starting to show in games.”
Sophomore Omar Nichols, who finished with 10 points against Episcopal added, “Our coaches have taught us to play hard and close out games. We didn’t get that done today. We just have to play until the final whistle.
Faced with a difficult Friend’s Schools League schedule, Tozer does his best to have his team prepared by playing a challenging non-league schedule. Following the difficult loss to EA, the Phoenix had the best situation for a young team – no time to dwell.
On December 22, Friends’ Central traveled to Chester High School to face Salesianum (DE) in the Scholastic Play by Play Classic. Similar to the EA contest, Friends’ Central found themselves trailing after three.
Curious to see if they learned anything from the EA game, Tozer saw the team he saw the weekend of December 16-17 that posted wins over Solebury School and Princeton Day School, respectively.
“That weekend (December 16-17) was extremely important,” Spriggs said following the Episcopal game. “We were kind of down on each other because we were not playing up to par. We knew we had to go to Springside Chestnut Hill and get the wins. That’s exactly what we did.”
Trailing 36-31 against Salesianum, Friends’ Central stayed composed getting big efforts from Senior Josh Friday, who would earn game MVP honors (11 points, eight rebounds) and Spriggs (15 points) to earn the 46-44 come from behind win and push their record to 6-4.
“Tonight (against Salesianum) was a huge come from behind win for our program,” said Tozer. “I thought we put three good quarters together vs EA. You need to put a complete game together to beat a good team. Over the last week or so our guys have been playing with much more confidence and have been playing together. We have been challenging guys in practice to give us more defensively and they have responded. We held a very good Saliesianum team to 44 points. This team is starting to gel as league play approaches.
With league play right around the corner, it looks as though their non-league schedule was exactly what a relatively young Phoenix team needed.
“Our non-league schedule was great preparation for us,” said Nichols. “We are relatively young but we have great senior leadership in Josh (Frriday) and Toure (Mosley-Banks) who are a big piece of what we are accomplishing.”
Spriggs added, “Everything will come together. We just have to trust the process and watch everything unfold.”
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 49 mins ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Tucker’s transition from academy to scholastic play proved historic
Kyle Tucker toiled in relative obscurity. The Phoenixville student spent the first three years...
-
Fall Sports/ 54 mins ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Boys Soccer Teams
FIRST TEAM Colin Flanegin, senior, forward, Pope John Paul II Jimmy Towers, senior, forward,...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Volleyball First Team, Second Team & Honorable Mention
FIRST TEAM Emma Nelson, Jr., West Chester Rustin Ranked the No. 5 outside hitter...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Ashman usually has talent at Shanahan, but this year he led Eagles through adversity, too
DOWNINGTOWN >> Finding a coach of the year recipient isn’t as much about success...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Renee Shultz adjusts to new position, leads Bishop Shanahan to state final
DOWNINGTOWN >> This fall, Bishop Shanahan’s Renee Shultz was volleyball’s version of a franchise...
-
Fall Sports/ 7 hours ago
Presenting 2017 All-Main Line field hockey teams
The Main Line high school field hockey scene last fall was full of championship-caliber...
-
Fall Sports/ 22 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Golf First Team and Second Team
FIRST TEAM Samantha Yao, Conestoga A strong candidate once again for DLN Girls Golfer...
-
Fall Sports/ 22 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Silver medal at states clinches honor for Downingtown East’s McCook
Downingtown East junior Liddie McCook, the 2017 Daily Local News All-Area Girls Golfer of...
-
Fall Sports/ 24 hours ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Selfless Willis’ record-setting season earns her Player of the Year nod
Mahogany Willis has a passion for photography. It’s part of what the Owen J....
-
Fall Sports/ 24 hours ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Girls Soccer Teams
First Team Kayla Mesaros, senior, forward, Pope John Paul II Mahogany Willis, senior, forward,...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 days ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Field Hockey Teams
First Team Abriana Gatto, Upper Perkiomen Jr., Offense Gabriella Martina, Perkiomen Valley Jr., Offense...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 days ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Owens’ dedication to her craft earns her Player of the Year honor
Emily Owens can still recall the first time she held a field hockey stick...