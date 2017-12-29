Delco Boys Basketball Roundup: Granberry’s halfcourt heave wins title for Chichester

Apparently, the powers that be that run the Unionville Tournament do not select a Most Valuable Player.

That’s too bad because the choice was an easy one.

Daquan Granberry hit a 3-pointer from midcourt at the buzzer to give Chichester a 64-61 victory over the host Indians in the championship game.

Granberry scored nine of his 23 points in the fourth quarter to help the Eagles (6-1) pull out the victory. He also had 10 rebounds and five steals. Amari Stewart added 15 points. James Hendricks chipped in with 12, and Adam Sayed contributed six points and 14 rebounds.

In the Garnet Valley Tournament:

Garnet Valley 66, Archmere 56 >> Austin Laughlin was named MVP and teammate Connor O’Brien earned a spot on the all-tournament team to pace the host Jags to the title.

O’Brien led a balanced attack with 16 points. Greg Vlassopoulos added 14 points, Cade Brennan 12 and Laughlin 10 for the Jags (4-3).

In the Sun Valley Tournament:

Sun Valley 59, Avon Grove 51 >> Vinny Deangelo poured in 32 points to pace the Vanguards to the title. Sun Valley had a 36-24 halftime lead and that allowed the home to survive a third quarter in which the Vanguards only scored nine points.

Harriton 48, Christian Academy 35 >> A slow start doomed the Crusaders in the third-place game. The Rams jumped out to a 23-13 halftime lead and TCA never recovered.

Brandon Rochester led the Crusaders with eight points. Grant Sareyka pitched with seven. Nick Bugbee of Harriton led all scorers with 14 points.

In the Ridley Christmas Tournament:

Cardinal O’Hara 47, Ridley 42 >> The Lions turned to their defense to win the tournament title. O’Hara held Ridley to four points in the first quarter and used defensive effort to open up a 28-18 halftime lead.

Jordan Hall paced a balanced attack with 13 points. Jack Grace topped Ridley (3-5) with 10 points.

In the Penncrest Tournament:

Penncrest 63, Olney Charter 60 >> Tyler Norwood had a hand in all 14 of Penncrest’s 14 points in overtime. He scored 11 of his game-high 25 points in the extra session and had the assist on Matt Arbogat’s conventional three-point play. Norwood finished with seven assists, while Arbogast had 17 points aad eight boards.

Strath Haven 52, String Theory 40 >> Cooper Driscoll, Ryan Morris and Jordan Graves combined for 36 points to pace the Panthers in the second day of the tournament.

Driscoll had a huge game with 15 points, eight rebounds and six blocked shots. Morris added 11 points and Graves pitched in with 10. Meanwhile, the Strath Haven defense held String Theory to 25 points through the first three quarters.

In the Marple Newtown Tournament:

Marple Newtown 54, Oxford 49 >> Tom Gardler poured in 24 points to send the host Tigers into Friday’s championship game against Mastery Charter North. Antony Paoletti added 10 points and six boards, while Matt Peel finished with nine points, eight rebounds and four assists.

In the Steve Juenger Tournament:

Haverford High 45, Collegium Charter 42 >> Danny Roe tossed in a game-high 14 points and Jack Ruane added eight to help the host Fords finish in third place.

In the Benedictine Capital Classic:

Haverford School 57, James River (Va.) 47 >> Christian Ray and Gavin Burke helped the Fords bounce back from a loss in the first round.

Ray shot 8-for-14 from the field to lead all scorer with 18 points. He also grabbed nine rebounds, made three steals and handed out two assists. Burke tallied 11 points, two assists and two steals.

In the William Allen Tournament:

Emmaus 67, Springfield 50 >> Big Zach Sabol and Bryce Diehl were too much for the Cougars in this first-round matchup.

Sabol, a 6-8, 235-pound center, shot 8-for-9 from the field for a game-high 19 points. The only shot he missed was a 3-pointer. Diehl matched Sabol with 19 points for the Green Hornets, who jumped out to a 34-22 halftime lead.

Mike Webb paced Springfield (4-3) with 16 points. Mike Conran added 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Kyle Long had 10 points and eight assists. The Cougars play Wilkes-Barre GAR, a 67-47 loser to host William Allen, for third place Friday at 5:30.

In the Rustin Tournament:

Upper Darby 64, Souderton 53 >> The Royals overcame another slow start to extend their winning streak to three games. Upper Darby scored 55 points in the final three quarters to erase a 12-9 first-period deficit.

Magd Abdelwahab led the way with 15 points, while Diby Keita chipped in with 11. The Royals (6-2) also shot 17-for-24 from the free throw line.