Crisp foul shooting helps O’Hara down Episcopal Academy

Cardinal O’Hara was a perfect 14-for-14 from the free throw line, including 6-for-6 in the fourth quarter, en route to a 50-47 decision over Episcopal Academy at the O’Hara Tournament.
Molly Paolino made four of those free throws.
Kenzie Gardler tallied 11 of her game-high 24 points in the final quarter to helpo the Lions erase a 37-34 deficit. Luca Mamula led EA with 18 points.
In other O’Hara Tournament games:
Gloucester Catholic 74, Notre Dame 52 >> The Rams put up 48 points in the second and third quarters to pull away from the Irish.
Notre Dame had a 13-11 lead after one period, but GC put 26 points on the board in the second period to open up a 37-25 advantage at halftime. That lead grew to 59-36 after three periods. Junior Azana Baines led the Rams with a game-high 23 points. Sophomore Bella Steidle pitched in with 20 points.
Mandy McGurk had team-high honors for the Irish (4-3) with 17 points. Emma Kichula added 14 points. Notre Dame plays Archbishop Carroll at 7:30 Friday, while Gloucester Catholic takes on Villa Maria Academy at 4:30.
Bethlehem Catholic 61, Springfield 39 >> Beca High jumped out early to hand the Cougars (5-1) their first loss of the season. The Golden Hawks opened up an 18-10 lead after one quarter and had a 38-18 advantage at halftime.
Alexa Abbonizio did her best to bring the Cougars back with 15 points. Jordan D’Ambrosio added seven points and three assists. Alyssa Long also scored seven points for Springfield.
Top photo: Cardinal O’Hara All-Delco Kenzie Gardler drives the lane in a 50-47 win over Episcopal Academy at the Cardinal O’Hara Tournament.
