Chapman leads Hatboro-Horsham to solid showing on 1st day of Wetzel Classic

HORSHAM >> Nick Chapman was one of three Hatboro-Horsham wrestlers reaching the semifinals as the Hatters found themselves in fourth place at the end of Day One of the 17th Annual Ralph Wetzel Holiday Wrestling Classic Friday at Hatboro-Horsham High School.
Chapman, a surprise state qualifier a year ago, led the way, besting Jon Keller of Wissahickon in the evening’s quarterfinals, to help the home team settle into the top five along with Downingtown East, Springside Chestnut Hill Academy and Central Bucks West.
Perkiomen Valley, Wissahickon and William Tennent are among those schools in the second tier of programs, with Downingtown East leading the pack heading into Saturday’s semifinals.
Chapman, who earned a surprise state berth by winning the regional title a season ago, and is hoping for a return trip this year.
“I really don’t look at records, “ the unbeaten 220-pounder said after dispatching Jon Keller of Wissahickon in 67 seconds. “I just try and do what I have to do to win,
“I was surprised by what I did last year and how I did it. But you find out that everything you put in, you get back. And everything I did after last year has prepared me for this year.”
The state experience for Chapman was not as fruitful as his regional trip, as he went out in two bouts.
But he’s looking forward to a return trip this year.
“Everyone expects to go to states,” Chapman said. “I set my mind on it and got there.
“Now I have it set on going back.”
Among the other local schools at the Wetzel, Downingtown East led the local parade with four semifinalists, while others were not far behind.
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 8 hours ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Tucker’s transition from academy makes Phoenixville flourish
Kyle Tucker toiled in relative obscurity. The Phoenixville student spent the first three years...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Boys Soccer Teams
FIRST TEAM Colin Flanegin, senior, forward, Pope John Paul II Jimmy Towers, senior, forward,...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Volleyball First Team, Second Team & Honorable Mention
FIRST TEAM Emma Nelson, Jr., West Chester Rustin Ranked the No. 5 outside hitter...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Ashman usually has talent at Shanahan, but this year he led Eagles through adversity, too
DOWNINGTOWN >> Finding a coach of the year recipient isn’t as much about success...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Renee Shultz adjusts to new position, leads Bishop Shanahan to state final
DOWNINGTOWN >> This fall, Bishop Shanahan’s Renee Shultz was volleyball’s version of a franchise...
-
Fall Sports/ 15 hours ago
Presenting 2017 All-Main Line field hockey teams
The Main Line high school field hockey scene last fall was full of championship-caliber...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Golf First Team and Second Team
FIRST TEAM Samantha Yao, Conestoga A strong candidate once again for DLN Girls Golfer...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Silver medal at states clinches honor for Downingtown East’s McCook
Downingtown East junior Liddie McCook, the 2017 Daily Local News All-Area Girls Golfer of...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Selfless Willis’ record-setting season earns her Player of the Year nod
Mahogany Willis has a passion for photography. It’s part of what the Owen J....
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Girls Soccer Teams
First Team Kayla Mesaros, senior, forward, Pope John Paul II Mahogany Willis, senior, forward,...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 days ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Field Hockey Teams
First Team Abriana Gatto, Upper Perkiomen Jr., Offense Gabriella Martina, Perkiomen Valley Jr., Offense...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 days ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Owens’ dedication to her craft earns her Player of the Year honor
Emily Owens can still recall the first time she held a field hockey stick...