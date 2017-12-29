Chapman leads Hatboro-Horsham to solid showing on 1st day of Wetzel Classic

HORSHAM >> Nick Chapman was one of three Hatboro-Horsham wrestlers reaching the semifinals as the Hatters found themselves in fourth place at the end of Day One of the 17th Annual Ralph Wetzel Holiday Wrestling Classic Friday at Hatboro-Horsham High School.

Chapman, a surprise state qualifier a year ago, led the way, besting Jon Keller of Wissahickon in the evening’s quarterfinals, to help the home team settle into the top five along with Downingtown East, Springside Chestnut Hill Academy and Central Bucks West.

Perkiomen Valley, Wissahickon and William Tennent are among those schools in the second tier of programs, with Downingtown East leading the pack heading into Saturday’s semifinals.

Chapman, who earned a surprise state berth by winning the regional title a season ago, and is hoping for a return trip this year.

“I really don’t look at records, “ the unbeaten 220-pounder said after dispatching Jon Keller of Wissahickon in 67 seconds. “I just try and do what I have to do to win,

“I was surprised by what I did last year and how I did it. But you find out that everything you put in, you get back. And everything I did after last year has prepared me for this year.”

The state experience for Chapman was not as fruitful as his regional trip, as he went out in two bouts.

But he’s looking forward to a return trip this year.

“Everyone expects to go to states,” Chapman said. “I set my mind on it and got there.

“Now I have it set on going back.”

Among the other local schools at the Wetzel, Downingtown East led the local parade with four semifinalists, while others were not far behind.