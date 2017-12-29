Blewett helps Upper Darby make it two in a row

Upper Darby is on a winning streak.

Emma Blewett made all four of her free throw attempts in the fourth and Jess Liberio also hit two key foul shots late in the game to give the Royals their second straight victory with a 38-31 nonleague triumph over Phoenixville.

Blewett led all scorers with 16 points. Liberio’s magic number was five: She collected exactly that many points, blocked shots, assists and steals. Her sister, Gabby, chipped in with eight points.

The Royals, which this week ended a two-year drought without a win, have won two straight.

In the Carolina Invitational:

Goose Creek (S.C) 62, Bonner & Prendergast 52 >> The Gators turned to a matchup zone defense in the third quarter to cool down the Pandas and advance to the championship game in the Coastal Division.

Goose Creek shutout MBAP in the third quarter to take a 46-32 lead into the final period. The Pandas put 20 points on the board, but it wasn’t enough.

Nyah Garrison shot 4-for-7 from 3-point range to lead Bonner & Prendie with 21 points. Alexis Gleason added 10 points, Dakota McCaughan pitched in with 10 assists and six points. Ariana McGeary contributed five points and five rebounds.

The Pandas take on Hanover (N.H.) in the third-place game at 1 p.m. Saturday.

At the Marple Newtown Holiday Tournament:

Marple Newtown 51, Penn Wood 43 >> Halle Robinson scored seven of her 10 points in the third quarter to give the Tigers a little breathing room and help the host finish third in its tournament.

MN put 22 points on the board in the third period to take a 43-27 lead going into the fourth quarter. Penn Wood made a run, but the deficit was too much to overcome.

Devon Adams led Marple with 16 points, while all-tournament selection Shannon McCarthy and Olivia Young chipped in with seven points apiece.

Raquel Curry of Penn Wood led all scorers with 17 points. Carle Andrews backed her with 13 points.

In the Annapolis Christian School Tournament:

Delco Christian 40, Covenant Life (Md.) 18 >> Shirley Piotrowski scored 20 points to send the Knights into Saturday’s championship game against the host school, an 87-34 winner over Greater Grace Christian.