Young Interboro squad performs well at Delco Duals

There’s a youth movement going on at Interboro.
The Bucs had four wrestlers go 5-0 at the Delco Duals Wednesday at Academy Park High School, three are freshmen and the other is a sophomore.
Osvaldo Carbajal, the sophomore, won all five of his matches at 113 pounds to help the Bucs go 4-1 in the tournament. Interboro bounced back from a 40-33 loss to champion Great Valley in its first match of the day with wins over Upper Dublin (42-21), Lancaster Catholic (50-30), South Philadelphia (59-4) and Bishop McDevitt (54-30).
Freshmen Aiden McDevitt (126), Dylan Lajudice (138) and Mike Hanna (152) also went undefeated, while seniors Joe Forte (170) and Anthony Zizza (195) both went 4-1.
Senior Isaiah Fields (120) and sophomore Mark Redavid both went 5-0 as the host Knights went 3-2 on the day. Utensee Nankay was 4-1 at 195 pounds.
Penn Wood had a tough day as a team, but Dan Dumas went 4-0 at 220 for the Patriots.
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 4 hours ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Field Hockey Teams
First Team Abriana Gatto, Upper Perkiomen Jr., Offense Gabriella Martina, Perkiomen Valley Jr., Offense...
-
Fall Sports/ 4 hours ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Owens’ dedication to her craft earns her Player of the Year honor
Emily Owens can still recall the first time she held a field hockey stick...
-
Fall Sports/ 8 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Boys Golf First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention
FIRST TEAM Nick Gianelos, Unionville The senior finished first at the Ches-Mont Championships, firing...
-
Fall Sports/ 8 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: State team title highlights amazing season for Unionville’s Connor Bennink
Finishing in a tie for fifth place at the PIAA Class 3A Championships, and...
-
Fall Sports/ 15 hours ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Amid dramatic run, Pope John Paul II could always count on Mooney
Over the course of their wildly successful 2017 campaign, Pope John Paul II’s girls’...
-
Fall Sports/ 15 hours ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Girls Volleyball Teams
FIRST TEAM Emma Andraka, senior, outside hitter, Upper Merion Helena Clauhs, senior, outside hitter,...
-
Gridiron greats: Presenting the 2017 All-Main Line football teams
Leading the way on the 2017 Main Line high school football scene was Malvern...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Cross Country First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention
FIRST TEAM Dominique Shultz, Conestoga Senior finished 10th at PIAA 3A state championships, eighth...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Coatesville’s Brooke Hutton leaves rest of area in her wake
Coatesville senior Brooke Hutton, the 2017 Daily Local News Girls Cross Country Runner of...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 days ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Boys Cross Country First Team, Second Team & Honorable Mention
FIRST TEAM Peyton Sewall, Downingtown West Junior finished 19th at the PIAA 3A state...
-
All-Area/ 2 days ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Bishop Shanahan’s Hoey, W.C. Henderson’s Smucker run away from rest of Chester County
The Chester County high school boys cross-country scene featured plenty of fine runners, and...
-
Fall Sports/ 3 days ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Girls Cross Country Teams
FIRST TEAM Gabriella Bamford, Spring-Ford, Sr. Mary Bernotas, Owen J. Roberts, Sr. Julia Dorley,...