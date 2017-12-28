Young Interboro squad performs well at Delco Duals

There’s a youth movement going on at Interboro.

The Bucs had four wrestlers go 5-0 at the Delco Duals Wednesday at Academy Park High School, three are freshmen and the other is a sophomore.

Osvaldo Carbajal, the sophomore, won all five of his matches at 113 pounds to help the Bucs go 4-1 in the tournament. Interboro bounced back from a 40-33 loss to champion Great Valley in its first match of the day with wins over Upper Dublin (42-21), Lancaster Catholic (50-30), South Philadelphia (59-4) and Bishop McDevitt (54-30).

Freshmen Aiden McDevitt (126), Dylan Lajudice (138) and Mike Hanna (152) also went undefeated, while seniors Joe Forte (170) and Anthony Zizza (195) both went 4-1.

Senior Isaiah Fields (120) and sophomore Mark Redavid both went 5-0 as the host Knights went 3-2 on the day. Utensee Nankay was 4-1 at 195 pounds.

Penn Wood had a tough day as a team, but Dan Dumas went 4-0 at 220 for the Patriots.