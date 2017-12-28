Villa Joseph Marie swims past Bonner & Prendie, Sacred Heart

Villa Joseph Marie won nine of the 12 events to take a double dual meet from Monsignor & Archbishop Prendergast at Sacred Heart Academy. VJM topped MBAP, 57-36, and defeated Sacred Heart, 58-31. The Pandas down the Lions, 58-35.
Hannah and Emma Seifried were double winners for Sacred Heart. Hannah Seifried won the 500 freestyle, while Emma Seifreid was first in the 50 free. The twins then teamed with Bridget Boeger and Tierney Pegg to capture the 400 freestyle relay.
Claire McBlain had four second-place finishes for the Pandas. She earned silver in the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly, and was part of the 200 medley and 200 free relay teams that were second. Hannah Bierling and Tara McBlain were on both of those relays. Jules Fanelli took part in the 200 medley relay, while Ally Pickett anchored the 200 freestyle relay.
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 15 hours ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Field Hockey Teams
First Team Abriana Gatto, Upper Perkiomen Jr., Offense Gabriella Martina, Perkiomen Valley Jr., Offense...
-
Fall Sports/ 15 hours ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Owens’ dedication to her craft earns her Player of the Year honor
Emily Owens can still recall the first time she held a field hockey stick...
-
Fall Sports/ 19 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Boys Golf First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention
FIRST TEAM Nick Gianelos, Unionville The senior finished first at the Ches-Mont Championships, firing...
-
Fall Sports/ 19 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: State team title highlights amazing season for Unionville’s Connor Bennink
Finishing in a tie for fifth place at the PIAA Class 3A Championships, and...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 day ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Amid dramatic run, Pope John Paul II could always count on Mooney
Over the course of their wildly successful 2017 campaign, Pope John Paul II’s girls’...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 day ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Girls Volleyball Teams
FIRST TEAM Emma Andraka, senior, outside hitter, Upper Merion Helena Clauhs, senior, outside hitter,...
-
Gridiron greats: Presenting the 2017 All-Main Line football teams
Leading the way on the 2017 Main Line high school football scene was Malvern...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Cross Country First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention
FIRST TEAM Dominique Shultz, Conestoga Senior finished 10th at PIAA 3A state championships, eighth...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Coatesville’s Brooke Hutton leaves rest of area in her wake
Coatesville senior Brooke Hutton, the 2017 Daily Local News Girls Cross Country Runner of...
-
Fall Sports/ 3 days ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Boys Cross Country First Team, Second Team & Honorable Mention
FIRST TEAM Peyton Sewall, Downingtown West Junior finished 19th at the PIAA 3A state...
-
All-Area/ 3 days ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Bishop Shanahan’s Hoey, W.C. Henderson’s Smucker run away from rest of Chester County
The Chester County high school boys cross-country scene featured plenty of fine runners, and...
-
Fall Sports/ 4 days ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Girls Cross Country Teams
FIRST TEAM Gabriella Bamford, Spring-Ford, Sr. Mary Bernotas, Owen J. Roberts, Sr. Julia Dorley,...