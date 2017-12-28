Villa Joseph Marie swims past Bonner & Prendie, Sacred Heart

Villa Joseph Marie won nine of the 12 events to take a double dual meet from Monsignor & Archbishop Prendergast at Sacred Heart Academy. VJM topped MBAP, 57-36, and defeated Sacred Heart, 58-31. The Pandas down the Lions, 58-35.

Hannah and Emma Seifried were double winners for Sacred Heart. Hannah Seifried won the 500 freestyle, while Emma Seifreid was first in the 50 free. The twins then teamed with Bridget Boeger and Tierney Pegg to capture the 400 freestyle relay.

Claire McBlain had four second-place finishes for the Pandas. She earned silver in the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly, and was part of the 200 medley and 200 free relay teams that were second. Hannah Bierling and Tara McBlain were on both of those relays. Jules Fanelli took part in the 200 medley relay, while Ally Pickett anchored the 200 freestyle relay.