MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Girls Soccer Teams

First Team
Kayla Mesaros, senior, forward, Pope John Paul II
Mahogany Willis, senior, forward, Owen J. Roberts
Laura Fazzini, senior, midfielder, Spring-Ford
Gabby Kane, senior, midfielder, Spring-Ford
Kylee MacLeod, junior, midfielder, Owen J. Roberts
Corinne Renninger, senior, midfielder, Boyertown
Kylie Cahill, senior, defender, Owen J. Roberts
Molly McHarg, senior, defender, Spring-Ford
KK O’Donnell, senior, defender, Spring-Ford
Julia Owens, senior, defender, Pope John Paul II
Leslie Adams, senior, goalie, Perkiomen Valley
Second Team
Kaleigh Gallagher, senior, forward, Boyertown
Gabrielle Perrotto, sophomore, forward, Phoenixville
Avery Cotter, senior, midfielder, Pope John Paul II
Caroline Thompson, senior, midfielder, Owen J. Roberts
Jesi Rossman, senior, midfielder, Phoenixville
Liz Kropp, senior, midfielder, Pope John Paul II
Becca Delp, sophomore, midfielder, Pottsgrove
Lee Eubank, senior, defender, Methacton
Kelli Olsson, senior, defender, Phoenixville
Claire Sites, junior, defender, Spring-Ford
Emme Wolfel, sophomore, goalie, Pottstown
Honorable Mention
Boyertown: Shana Kabinoff, Hanah Mutter
Daniel Boone: Hannah Starolis, Madison Spitko
Methacton: Kendall Ozorowski, Lauren McNichol, Liz Greene
Hill School: Bridget Mayza, Susanna Soderman
Owen J. Roberts: Julia Dalton, Kenzie Milne, Sarah Kopec, Mia Baumgarten
Perkiomen Valley: Kelsey Marino, Sydney Marasco, Jocelyn Moore
Phoenixville: Leeza Galli, Mary Michaud, Madeline White, Savanna Seldes
Pope John Paul II: Casey Genovese, Monica Rapchinski, Lainey Owens, Carson Tracy
Pottsgrove: Skylar Glass, Lexi Zook, Hailey Strain
Pottstown: Aniya Hoskins
Spring-Ford: Ella Curry, Kelly Franz
Upper Merion: Emily Adams, Mikayla Yatsko
Upper Perkiomen: Kayleigh Durning, Taylor Kearney, Hannah Landis
Coach of the Year
Gary Mock, Pottstown
The highly-regarded ninth-year coach of the Trojans was rewarded for his selfless dedication and loyal service when Pottstown secured its first PAC victory, 4-0 over Norristown on Sept. 20, followed by a narrow 2-1 defeat to perennial league contender Boyertown as part of a two-win season.
