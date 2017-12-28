MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Girls Soccer Teams

First Team

Kayla Mesaros, senior, forward, Pope John Paul II

Mahogany Willis, senior, forward, Owen J. Roberts

Laura Fazzini, senior, midfielder, Spring-Ford

Gabby Kane, senior, midfielder, Spring-Ford

Kylee MacLeod, junior, midfielder, Owen J. Roberts

Corinne Renninger, senior, midfielder, Boyertown

Kylie Cahill, senior, defender, Owen J. Roberts

Molly McHarg, senior, defender, Spring-Ford

KK O’Donnell, senior, defender, Spring-Ford

Julia Owens, senior, defender, Pope John Paul II

Leslie Adams, senior, goalie, Perkiomen Valley

Second Team

Kaleigh Gallagher, senior, forward, Boyertown

Gabrielle Perrotto, sophomore, forward, Phoenixville

Avery Cotter, senior, midfielder, Pope John Paul II

Caroline Thompson, senior, midfielder, Owen J. Roberts

Jesi Rossman, senior, midfielder, Phoenixville

Liz Kropp, senior, midfielder, Pope John Paul II

Becca Delp, sophomore, midfielder, Pottsgrove

Lee Eubank, senior, defender, Methacton

Kelli Olsson, senior, defender, Phoenixville

Claire Sites, junior, defender, Spring-Ford

Emme Wolfel, sophomore, goalie, Pottstown

Honorable Mention

Boyertown: Shana Kabinoff, Hanah Mutter

Daniel Boone: Hannah Starolis, Madison Spitko

Methacton: Kendall Ozorowski, Lauren McNichol, Liz Greene

Hill School: Bridget Mayza, Susanna Soderman

Owen J. Roberts: Julia Dalton, Kenzie Milne, Sarah Kopec, Mia Baumgarten

Perkiomen Valley: Kelsey Marino, Sydney Marasco, Jocelyn Moore

Phoenixville: Leeza Galli, Mary Michaud, Madeline White, Savanna Seldes

Pope John Paul II: Casey Genovese, Monica Rapchinski, Lainey Owens, Carson Tracy

Pottsgrove: Skylar Glass, Lexi Zook, Hailey Strain

Pottstown: Aniya Hoskins

Spring-Ford: Ella Curry, Kelly Franz

Upper Merion: Emily Adams, Mikayla Yatsko

Upper Perkiomen: Kayleigh Durning, Taylor Kearney, Hannah Landis

Coach of the Year

Gary Mock, Pottstown

The highly-regarded ninth-year coach of the Trojans was rewarded for his selfless dedication and loyal service when Pottstown secured its first PAC victory, 4-0 over Norristown on Sept. 20, followed by a narrow 2-1 defeat to perennial league contender Boyertown as part of a two-win season.