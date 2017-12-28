DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Golf First Team and Second Team

FIRST TEAM
Samantha Yao, Conestoga
A strong candidate once again for DLN Girls Golfer of the Year (she was chosen for this honor last year), Yao finished first at the District 1 championships, and fourth at the PIAA Class 3A state championships with a 77-75-152. Captured the Central League girls title with a 72.
Charlotte Scully, Unionville
Freshman was a first team All-Ches-Mont golfer, and finished sixth at the District 1 championship, becoming one of only eight 3A girls’ golfers to advance to Regionals.
Liv Juliana, Great Valley
Senior captured the Pioneer Athletic Conference Girls Golf Championship with an even par 70 at Gilbertsville GC, one stroke better than defending champ Liddie McCook. Was one of only eight 3A girls’ golfers to advance to Regionals.
SECOND TEAM
Sofia Amoroso, West Chester East, junior
Faith Rule, Bishop Shanahan, senior
Nimah Narinesingh-Smith, Kennett, freshman
Grace Hickey, Dowiningtown West, senior
Casey Ruch, Downingtown West, sophomore
Lily Byrne, Downingtown West, junior
Shea Cabaddu, Downingtown West, senior
Anisha Sonti, Downingtown East, sophomore
Caitlin McGrinder, Downingtown West, senior
Brooke Sander, Villa Maria Academy
