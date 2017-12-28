DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Golf First Team and Second Team

FIRST TEAM

Samantha Yao, Conestoga

A strong candidate once again for DLN Girls Golfer of the Year (she was chosen for this honor last year), Yao finished first at the District 1 championships, and fourth at the PIAA Class 3A state championships with a 77-75-152. Captured the Central League girls title with a 72.

Charlotte Scully, Unionville

Freshman was a first team All-Ches-Mont golfer, and finished sixth at the District 1 championship, becoming one of only eight 3A girls’ golfers to advance to Regionals.

Liv Juliana, Great Valley

Senior captured the Pioneer Athletic Conference Girls Golf Championship with an even par 70 at Gilbertsville GC, one stroke better than defending champ Liddie McCook. Was one of only eight 3A girls’ golfers to advance to Regionals.

SECOND TEAM

Sofia Amoroso, West Chester East, junior

Faith Rule, Bishop Shanahan, senior

Nimah Narinesingh-Smith, Kennett, freshman

Grace Hickey, Dowiningtown West, senior

Casey Ruch, Downingtown West, sophomore

Lily Byrne, Downingtown West, junior

Shea Cabaddu, Downingtown West, senior

Anisha Sonti, Downingtown East, sophomore

Caitlin McGrinder, Downingtown West, senior

Brooke Sander, Villa Maria Academy