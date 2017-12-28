Delco Girls Basketball Roundup: Upper Darby snaps three-year losing streak in style

It was a long time coming for the Upper Darby girls basketball team.

The Royals earned their first victory in almost three years Wednesday with a 52-27 rout of Upper Moreland.

Gabby Liberio led the way with 12 points, four assists and four steals. Natalie Koskinas paired five rebounds with 11 points and Sarah Sullivan (10 points) was two rebounds shy of a double-double.

Upper Darby (1-6) jumped out to a 17-5 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Senior guard Emma Blewett had a solid all-around effort with nine points, five assists and three steals.

Upper Darby had not won a game since Jan. 6, 2015.

“The kids have been playing well. We’ve been in every game except the Garnet Valley game,” UD coach Tony Zambino said. “I feel real good to get a win because the girls have worked should. Every team has been telling me how much better we’ve gotten.”

In the Unionville Tournament:

Academy Park 71, Avon Grove 38 >> Mahya Woodton scored her 1,000th point as the Knights rolled. The senior guard dropped in 33 points, the fourth time this season she has scored at least 30 points in a game.

Woodton reached the milestone with a basket in the third quarter and has 1,003 points for her career. She is 179 points away from breaking the girls basketball school record of 1,181.

Shantalay Hightower drilled four 3-pointers and had 24 points for the Knights (5-2).

In the Interboro Tournament:

Interboro 58, Collegium Charter 55 >> Amanda Floyd scored a career-high 28 points for the Bucs. Keri Barnett played the role of facilitator with 11 assists and Hailey Wittorf checked in with 12 points.

Sun Valley 51, Motivation 31 >> Abby Seasock guided the Vanguards with 15 points. Maya Jacyszyn (12 points) and Maddie Michaels (10) also finished with double figures in scoring.

Sun Valley and Interboro play for the championship Thursday at 7.

In the Ridley Tournament:

Ridley 67, Simon Gratz 19 >> The Green Raiders cruised to their first win of the season behind freshmen Shannen Hinchey and Lindsay Boyd, both of whom scored 14 points. Hinchey’s output was a season high. Dana D’Ambrosio had nine points and several steals.

Ridley meets Perkiomen Valley in the championship Thursday.

In the Penncrest Tournament:

Penncrest 62, Parkway Center City 21 >> Megan Arndt scored 16 points and Grace Harding added 10 for the Lions (7-1), who play Souderton in the final Thursday at 4:15.

In the Jenkintown Tournament:

Sacred Heart 52, Bensalem 31 >> Eileen Piombino poured in a game-high 17 points for the Lions (5-5) and Kyra Quigley registered double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Quigley also was a defensive roadblock in the paint (six blocks). Kayleigh Doyle added six points and five assists.

Sacred Heart plays host Jenkintown in the final Thursday at 7.

At the Boardwalk Classic in Wildwood:

Hatboro-Horsham 42, Strath Haven 33 >> Faith Raymond scored a team-high 10 points with nine rebounds and three steals as the Panthers (1-7) lost the GWTIDA consolation game. Olivia Fender tossed in eight points.

C.B. East 52, Radnor 24 >> A second-half cold spell doomed the Raiders (3-2), who were limited to four points on no field goals after the break. Ellie Mueller had seven points and Audrey Rosenblum chipped in in with four points, four rebounds and one steal.

In the Downingtown West Tournament:

Nazareth Academy 42, Chester 33 >> Destiny Gibson had 11 points and five rebounds and Shaymoni DeShields scored 10 for the Clippers.