Chester adds four golds at Burdette Classic

Rack up four more medals for the Chester boys track team.

Malachi Langley, Lamaj Curry and James Jackson all earned individual hardware and the Clippers came with a gold medal in the 4 x 400-meter to highlight the Delco effort at the Robert J. Burdette Classic at Lehigh University.

Langley was second in the 400. Curry took silver in the 400 and Jackson was third in the 60 hurdles. Chester ran 3:29.90 in the 4 x 4 to finish off its day. The times by Langley, Jackson and the relay team better the state championship qualifying standard.

All-Delco Avery Lederer led a good day for Penncrest. Lederer win the mile in a state championship qualifying time of 4:32.32. Collin Tate took home fifth-place in the 200, while Justin Senackerib was sixth in the 3,000.

Upper Darby and Penn Wood were also earned medals in a 4 x 400-relay in which the top three teams turned in state qualifying times while the next four bettered the standard for the Meet of Champions. Penn Wood took third, while Upper Darby was fourth. Talus Gaymore of Penn Wood was fifth in the 800, while the Royals also were second in the 1,600 sprint medley relay.

Nick Delisle of Marple Newtown finished in a tie for sixth place in the pole vault, while Chichester’s Dominick Brown was sixth in the triple jump. Radnor placed fourth in the distance medley relay.

It was a good day for Chester and Penn Wood on the girls side. The Clippers won the 4 x 400 in state qualifying time of 4:09.00. Kamani John took second in the 400.

Penn Wood’s Kyra Carroll was fourth in the 800, while teammate Elicia Moore placed fifth in the 400. The Patriots also were third in the 4 x 800 and sixth in the 1,600 sprint medley relay.

Darby native Thelma Davis of Girard College won the 60-meter dash with the fastest time in the state (7.45 seconds).