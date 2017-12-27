MERCURY ALL-AREA: Girls Volleyball Teams

FIRST TEAM
Emma Andraka, senior, outside hitter, Upper Merion
Helena Clauhs, senior, outside hitter, Perkiomen Valley
Mary Kate Mooney, senior, outside hitter, Pope John Paul II
Tori Wright, junior, outside hitter, Upper Merion
Emma Eglinton, junior, setter, Methacton
Ellie Min, senior, setter, Perkiomen Valley
Kelly Moore, junior, setter, Upper Merion
Simone Sparano, junior, libero, Pope John Paul II
SECOND TEAM
Andrea Castaneda, senior, Methacton
Michelle Frank, junior, outside hitter, Owen J. Roberts
Kayla Grammerstorf, junior, middle hitter, Phoenixville
Olivia Olsen, junior, outside hitter, Spring-Ford
Keara Hennessey, junior, setter, Phoenixville
Taylor Jones, junior, setter/hitter, Boyertown
Emma Ludwig, freshman, setter/hitter, Boyertown
Grace Kraft, junior, libero, Spring-Ford
HONORABLE MENTION
Boyertown: Julia Smith
Daniel Boone: Devon Haag, Keri Kearns
Methacton: Carli Ginther, Maggie Welsh
Norristown: Cameron Johnson
Owen J. Roberts: Chloe Golas
Perkiomen School: Frances DelToro, Bianca Diaz
Perkiomen Valley: Elizabeth Caruso, Sarah Straub
Phoenixville: Romina Broglia
Pope John Paul II: Maggie Bevenour, Caitlin Gillinger, Chelsea Harvey, Madeline Mulcahey
Pottsgrove: Kira Livezey
Spring-Ford: Alexis Palucki, Carly Swenson
Upper Merion: Emily Gallagher, Katelyn O’Brien
