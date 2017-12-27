MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Field Hockey Teams

First Team
Abriana Gatto, Upper Perkiomen Jr., Offense
Gabriella Martina, Perkiomen Valley Jr., Offense
Olivia Hoover, Methacton Sr., Offense
Emily Owens, Methacton Sr., Offense
Bridget Guinan, Owen J. Roberts Sr., Offense
Hope Flack, Upper Perkiomen, Sr., Offense
AiYi Young, Upper Perkiomen, So., Midfield
Katy Benton, Methacton Jr., Midfield
Gabrielle Herschell, Phoenixville Sr., Midfield
Katelyn Crist, Spring-Ford So., Midfield
Taylor Hamm, Perkiomen Valley Sr., Defense
Gretchen Alderfer, Methacton Sr., Defense
Autumn Gahman, Upper Perkiomen Sr., Defense
Molly Frey, Methacton Jr., Goalkeeper
Sophia Manganiello, Hill School Sr., Goalkeeper
Second Team
Ameerah Green, Phoenixville Jr., Offense
Ashley Dierolf, Boyertown Jr., Offense
Caroline Todd, Spring-Ford Jr., Offense
Katherine Baker, Phoenixville So., Offense
Julia Lamb, Owen J. Roberts So., Offense
Jenna Kirby, Owen J. Roberts So., Midfield
Liz Fox, Upper Perkiomen Sr., Midfield
Clare Kennedy, Spring-Ford Jr., Midfield
Danielle Hamm, Perkiomen Valley So., Midfield
Liz Chipman, Methacton So., Midfield
Riley Hansen, Owen J. Roberts, Sr., Defense
Natalie Fuertsch, Owen J. Roberts, Jr., Defense
Erin Wilson, Spring-Ford, Sr., Defense
Erin Bell, Pope John Paul II So., Defense
Cassie Micklesavage, Owen J. Roberts Sr., Goalkeeper
Honorable Mention
Boyertown: Jen O’Connor, Sydney Fox.
Daniel Boone: Katherine Woods.
Hill School: Taylor Duffany, Isabella Palde, Josephine Palde.
Methacton: Frankie Lucchesi.
Norristown: Georgia Werkiser.
Owen J. Roberts: Sarah Garritano.
Perkiomen Valley: Katherine Wuerstle.
Phoenixville: Kyra Trafford, Rebecca Lewis, Tyler Hall.
Pope John Paul II: Gabby Simms.
Pottsgrove: Anna Myers, Maggie Dallas, Riley Simon, Alexis Spanos.
Pottstown: Trinity Miller, Da’Zah Regusters.
Spring-Ford: Kara Smeltz.
Upper Perkiomen: Morgan Chowns.
Coach of the Year
Amy Hoffman, Owen J. Roberts
Guided Wildcats back to the PIAA-3A playoffs where they picked up the program’s first ever state playoff victory … Secured a spot in their third-straight Pioneer Athletic Conference Championship game.
