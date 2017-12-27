Connect with us

MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Field Hockey Teams

First Team

Abriana Gatto, Upper Perkiomen Jr., Offense

Gabriella Martina, Perkiomen Valley Jr., Offense

Perkiomen Valley’s Gabby Martina (3) battles with an Upper Perkiomen defender for possession during a game. (Sam Stewart – Digital First Media)

Olivia Hoover, Methacton Sr., Offense

Emily Owens, Methacton Sr., Offense

Bridget Guinan, Owen J. Roberts Sr., Offense

Owen J. Roberts’ Bridget Guinan, left, battles for possession with Methacton’s Frankie Lucchesi during game earlier this season. (Thomas Nash – Digital First Media)

Hope Flack, Upper Perkiomen, Sr., Offense

AiYi Young, Upper Perkiomen, So., Midfield

Upper Perkiomen’s AiYi Young sends one upfield during a game against Perkiomen Valley earlier this season. (Sam Stewart – Digital First Media)

Katy Benton, Methacton Jr., Midfield

Gabrielle Herschell, Phoenixville Sr., Midfield

Katelyn Crist, Spring-Ford So., Midfield

Taylor Hamm, Perkiomen Valley Sr., Defense

Gretchen Alderfer, Methacton Sr., Defense

Autumn Gahman, Upper Perkiomen Sr., Defense

Molly Frey, Methacton Jr., Goalkeeper

Sophia Manganiello, Hill School Sr., Goalkeeper

Second Team

Ameerah Green, Phoenixville Jr., Offense

Ashley Dierolf, Boyertown Jr., Offense

Caroline Todd, Spring-Ford Jr., Offense

Katherine Baker, Phoenixville So., Offense

Julia Lamb, Owen J. Roberts So., Offense

Owen J. Roberts’ Julia Lamb (2) sends one up field past the defense of Emmaus’ Olivia Krogermeirer. (Thomas Nash – Digital First Media)

Jenna Kirby, Owen J. Roberts So., Midfield

Liz Fox, Upper Perkiomen Sr., Midfield

Clare Kennedy, Spring-Ford Jr., Midfield

Danielle Hamm, Perkiomen Valley So., Midfield

Perkiomen Valley’s Danielle Hamm rockets a shot past the defense of Spring-Ford’s Clare Kennedy for a goal in the second half of a game earlier this fall. (Digital First Media file)

Liz Chipman, Methacton So., Midfield

Riley Hansen, Owen J. Roberts, Sr., Defense

Natalie Fuertsch, Owen J. Roberts, Jr., Defense

Erin Wilson, Spring-Ford, Sr., Defense

Erin Bell, Pope John Paul II So., Defense

Cassie Micklesavage, Owen J. Roberts Sr., Goalkeeper

Honorable Mention

Boyertown: Jen O’Connor, Sydney Fox.

Daniel Boone: Katherine Woods.

Hill School: Taylor Duffany, Isabella Palde, Josephine Palde.

Methacton: Frankie Lucchesi.

Norristown: Georgia Werkiser.

Owen J. Roberts: Sarah Garritano.

Perkiomen Valley: Katherine Wuerstle.

Phoenixville: Kyra Trafford, Rebecca Lewis, Tyler Hall.

Pope John Paul II: Gabby Simms.

Pottsgrove: Anna Myers, Maggie Dallas, Riley Simon, Alexis Spanos.

Pottstown: Trinity Miller, Da’Zah Regusters.

Spring-Ford: Kara Smeltz.

Upper Perkiomen: Morgan Chowns.

Coach of the Year

Amy Hoffman, Owen J. Roberts

Guided Wildcats back to the PIAA-3A playoffs where they picked up the program’s first ever state playoff victory … Secured a spot in their third-straight Pioneer Athletic Conference Championship game.

