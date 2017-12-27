MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Field Hockey Teams

First Team

Abriana Gatto, Upper Perkiomen Jr., Offense

Gabriella Martina, Perkiomen Valley Jr., Offense

Olivia Hoover, Methacton Sr., Offense

Emily Owens, Methacton Sr., Offense

Bridget Guinan, Owen J. Roberts Sr., Offense

Hope Flack, Upper Perkiomen, Sr., Offense

AiYi Young, Upper Perkiomen, So., Midfield

Katy Benton, Methacton Jr., Midfield

Gabrielle Herschell, Phoenixville Sr., Midfield

Katelyn Crist, Spring-Ford So., Midfield

Taylor Hamm, Perkiomen Valley Sr., Defense

Gretchen Alderfer, Methacton Sr., Defense

Autumn Gahman, Upper Perkiomen Sr., Defense

Molly Frey, Methacton Jr., Goalkeeper

Sophia Manganiello, Hill School Sr., Goalkeeper

Second Team

Ameerah Green, Phoenixville Jr., Offense

Ashley Dierolf, Boyertown Jr., Offense

Caroline Todd, Spring-Ford Jr., Offense

Katherine Baker, Phoenixville So., Offense

Julia Lamb, Owen J. Roberts So., Offense

Jenna Kirby, Owen J. Roberts So., Midfield

Liz Fox, Upper Perkiomen Sr., Midfield

Clare Kennedy, Spring-Ford Jr., Midfield

Danielle Hamm, Perkiomen Valley So., Midfield

Liz Chipman, Methacton So., Midfield

Riley Hansen, Owen J. Roberts, Sr., Defense

Natalie Fuertsch, Owen J. Roberts, Jr., Defense

Erin Wilson, Spring-Ford, Sr., Defense

Erin Bell, Pope John Paul II So., Defense

Cassie Micklesavage, Owen J. Roberts Sr., Goalkeeper

Honorable Mention

Boyertown: Jen O’Connor, Sydney Fox.

Daniel Boone: Katherine Woods.

Hill School: Taylor Duffany, Isabella Palde, Josephine Palde.

Methacton: Frankie Lucchesi.

Norristown: Georgia Werkiser.

Owen J. Roberts: Sarah Garritano.

Perkiomen Valley: Katherine Wuerstle.

Phoenixville: Kyra Trafford, Rebecca Lewis, Tyler Hall.

Pope John Paul II: Gabby Simms.

Pottsgrove: Anna Myers, Maggie Dallas, Riley Simon, Alexis Spanos.

Pottstown: Trinity Miller, Da’Zah Regusters.

Spring-Ford: Kara Smeltz.

Upper Perkiomen: Morgan Chowns.

Coach of the Year

Amy Hoffman, Owen J. Roberts

Guided Wildcats back to the PIAA-3A playoffs where they picked up the program’s first ever state playoff victory … Secured a spot in their third-straight Pioneer Athletic Conference Championship game.