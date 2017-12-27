Effort costs Gwynedd Mercy in loss to Allentown Central Catholic at Cardinal Classic

UPPER DUBLIN >> As most of Gwynedd Mercy Academy’s players left their postgame meeting, one stayed.

Senior guard Maura Conroy wanted a few extra words with coach Tom Longergan and they had the same line of thought. The Monarchs simply hadn’t played with enough heart or energy Wednesday night and it had cost them. Gwynedd Mercy didn’t shoot the ball well, but that didn’t lose the game.

The Monarchs were out-worked down the stretch in a 24-23 loss to Allentown Central Catholic in the opening game of Upper Dublin’s Cardinal Classic.

“Right now we’re struggling to find five players on the floor that want it,” Lonergan said. “We didn’t have a lot of shots, so the shots we had, I’m fine with the majority of the shots we had but we can’t shoot 20 percent from the floor. We shot 9-for-43.”

Neither team shot the ball well, with the Vikettes connecting on just 9-of-36 attempts and making just one basket inside the lane. However, that one make was a big one. Jess Davis’ put-back in the fourth quarter put Allentown Central Catholic ahead 20-18 and in position to control the final act of the game.

Down the stretch, it seemed like the Vikettes got to every loose ball first and came down with every big rebound, whether it was Davis getting the offensive board for the go-ahead hoop or Margeux Eripet’s six defensive boards in the final frame.

“We didn’t have the effort from enough players out on the floor,” Lonergan said. “We had the effort from certain players. Maura and Bridget Casey, they gave what they had. Bridget played the whole game and was playing their best player.”

Casey didn’t score, but had seven offensive rebounds and played every second. Conroy paced GMA (4-2, 3-1 Catholic Academies) with eight points and three assists and was the only Monarch to hit a free throw. Gwynedd Mercy shot 4-of-10 at the foul line on Wednesday, only complicating the matter.

Lonergan said the team has been shooting very well in practices so far, but it hasn’t been translating into games yet. That’s a departure from last year, where Lonergan said the team consistently struggled shooting in practice and also in games.

The difference was last year’s team had the effort and heart regardless of whether the ball was going in the net, something this season’s group hasn’t shown just yet.

“I played 10 kids, players were given the opportunity,” Lonergan said. “We’re struggling to find a combination that’s working but we need more effort from everybody when they’re stepping out on the floor. I don’t think we’re getting the effort we need to change things.”

As the coaches told the assembled players postgame, it’s early in the season and GMA gets a chance to right some of those wrongs on Thursday, where it will face Springside Chestnut Hill in the consolation game at 1 p.m.

“It’s December still, we struggled last year early too,” Lonergan said. “You don’t like to think it as a coach, but if they knock down some shots, they’re feeling more confident and energetic and next thing you know, they’re quicker on the defensive end of the floor and it helps our defense and our pressure.

ALLENTOWN CENTRAL CATHOLIC 24, GWYNEDD MERCY ACADEMY 23

ALLENTOWN CENTRAL CATHOLIC 4 3 8 9 – 24

GWYNEDD MERCY ACADEMY 4 6 6 7 – 23

Allentown Central Catholic: Reed 1 1-2 3, Davis 2 2-2 6, Eripet 4 0-0 8, Dietz 1 1-2 3, Vaughn 1 2-2 4. Totals: 9 6-8 24

Gwynedd Mercy Academy: Maura Conroy 2 4-4 8, Carly Heineman 3 0-1 7, Sarah White 3 0-0 6, Reganne Flannery 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 4-10 23.

3-pointers: GMA – Heineman.