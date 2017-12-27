Effort costs Gwynedd Mercy in loss to Allentown Central Catholic at Cardinal Classic

UPPER DUBLIN >> As most of Gwynedd Mercy Academy’s players left their postgame meeting, one stayed.
Senior guard Maura Conroy wanted a few extra words with coach Tom Longergan and they had the same line of thought. The Monarchs simply hadn’t played with enough heart or energy Wednesday night and it had cost them. Gwynedd Mercy didn’t shoot the ball well, but that didn’t lose the game.
The Monarchs were out-worked down the stretch in a 24-23 loss to Allentown Central Catholic in the opening game of Upper Dublin’s Cardinal Classic.
“Right now we’re struggling to find five players on the floor that want it,” Lonergan said. “We didn’t have a lot of shots, so the shots we had, I’m fine with the majority of the shots we had but we can’t shoot 20 percent from the floor. We shot 9-for-43.”
Neither team shot the ball well, with the Vikettes connecting on just 9-of-36 attempts and making just one basket inside the lane. However, that one make was a big one. Jess Davis’ put-back in the fourth quarter put Allentown Central Catholic ahead 20-18 and in position to control the final act of the game.
Down the stretch, it seemed like the Vikettes got to every loose ball first and came down with every big rebound, whether it was Davis getting the offensive board for the go-ahead hoop or Margeux Eripet’s six defensive boards in the final frame.
“We didn’t have the effort from enough players out on the floor,” Lonergan said. “We had the effort from certain players. Maura and Bridget Casey, they gave what they had. Bridget played the whole game and was playing their best player.”
Casey didn’t score, but had seven offensive rebounds and played every second. Conroy paced GMA (4-2, 3-1 Catholic Academies) with eight points and three assists and was the only Monarch to hit a free throw. Gwynedd Mercy shot 4-of-10 at the foul line on Wednesday, only complicating the matter.
Lonergan said the team has been shooting very well in practices so far, but it hasn’t been translating into games yet. That’s a departure from last year, where Lonergan said the team consistently struggled shooting in practice and also in games.
The difference was last year’s team had the effort and heart regardless of whether the ball was going in the net, something this season’s group hasn’t shown just yet.
“I played 10 kids, players were given the opportunity,” Lonergan said. “We’re struggling to find a combination that’s working but we need more effort from everybody when they’re stepping out on the floor. I don’t think we’re getting the effort we need to change things.”
As the coaches told the assembled players postgame, it’s early in the season and GMA gets a chance to right some of those wrongs on Thursday, where it will face Springside Chestnut Hill in the consolation game at 1 p.m.
“It’s December still, we struggled last year early too,” Lonergan said. “You don’t like to think it as a coach, but if they knock down some shots, they’re feeling more confident and energetic and next thing you know, they’re quicker on the defensive end of the floor and it helps our defense and our pressure.
ALLENTOWN CENTRAL CATHOLIC 24, GWYNEDD MERCY ACADEMY 23
ALLENTOWN CENTRAL CATHOLIC 4 3 8 9 – 24
GWYNEDD MERCY ACADEMY 4 6 6 7 – 23
Allentown Central Catholic: Reed 1 1-2 3, Davis 2 2-2 6, Eripet 4 0-0 8, Dietz 1 1-2 3, Vaughn 1 2-2 4. Totals: 9 6-8 24
Gwynedd Mercy Academy: Maura Conroy 2 4-4 8, Carly Heineman 3 0-1 7, Sarah White 3 0-0 6, Reganne Flannery 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 4-10 23.
3-pointers: GMA – Heineman.
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 4 hours ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Field Hockey Teams
First Team Abriana Gatto, Upper Perkiomen Jr., Offense Gabriella Martina, Perkiomen Valley Jr., Offense...
-
Fall Sports/ 4 hours ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Owens’ dedication to her craft earns her Player of the Year honor
Emily Owens can still recall the first time she held a field hockey stick...
-
Fall Sports/ 8 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Boys Golf First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention
FIRST TEAM Nick Gianelos, Unionville The senior finished first at the Ches-Mont Championships, firing...
-
Fall Sports/ 8 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: State team title highlights amazing season for Unionville’s Connor Bennink
Finishing in a tie for fifth place at the PIAA Class 3A Championships, and...
-
Fall Sports/ 15 hours ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Amid dramatic run, Pope John Paul II could always count on Mooney
Over the course of their wildly successful 2017 campaign, Pope John Paul II’s girls’...
-
Fall Sports/ 15 hours ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Girls Volleyball Teams
FIRST TEAM Emma Andraka, senior, outside hitter, Upper Merion Helena Clauhs, senior, outside hitter,...
-
Gridiron greats: Presenting the 2017 All-Main Line football teams
Leading the way on the 2017 Main Line high school football scene was Malvern...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Cross Country First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention
FIRST TEAM Dominique Shultz, Conestoga Senior finished 10th at PIAA 3A state championships, eighth...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Coatesville’s Brooke Hutton leaves rest of area in her wake
Coatesville senior Brooke Hutton, the 2017 Daily Local News Girls Cross Country Runner of...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 days ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Boys Cross Country First Team, Second Team & Honorable Mention
FIRST TEAM Peyton Sewall, Downingtown West Junior finished 19th at the PIAA 3A state...
-
All-Area/ 2 days ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Bishop Shanahan’s Hoey, W.C. Henderson’s Smucker run away from rest of Chester County
The Chester County high school boys cross-country scene featured plenty of fine runners, and...
-
Fall Sports/ 3 days ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Girls Cross Country Teams
FIRST TEAM Gabriella Bamford, Spring-Ford, Sr. Mary Bernotas, Owen J. Roberts, Sr. Julia Dorley,...