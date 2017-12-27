DLN ALL-AREA: Boys Golf First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention

FIRST TEAM

Nick Gianelos, Unionville

The senior finished first at the Ches-Mont Championships, firing a 2-under-par 70 (the only player in the field to break par) after a second-place finish as a junior.

Cole Shew, West Chester East

Finished tied for second place at the Ches-Mont individual championships, shooting a 2-over-par 74 to share the runner-up spot with DLN Player of the Year Connor Bennink.

Morgan Lofland, Conestoga

Promising freshman finished tied for 23rd at the PIAA tournament, tied for 10th place at the District 1 tourney and tied for 11th at the East Regionals to advance to States.

Ryan Tall, Conestoga

Senior finished tied for second at the Central League Championships, just one stroke out of first place. His season stroke average was 37.8, and he has committed to play golf at Lafayette.

Richie Kline, Unionville

Junior finished strong at the District 1 Championships to become one of only two Ches-Mont golfers to advance to regionals (Connor Bennink was the other).

Matt Davis, Malvern Prep

Senior finished third at the Inter-Ac Championships, just two strokes out of first. His season scoring average was 37.1, and he will play golf next fall for Villanova.

SECOND TEAM

Andrew Curran, Malvern Prep, junior

John Updike, Malvern Prep, junior

Jack Hamilton, West Chester East, junior

Ryan Conner, Bishop Shanahan, senior

Michael Ford, Downingtown East, senior

Zach Robinson, Downingtown West, senior

Damon Spatacco, West Chester East, junior

Alex Cook, Conestoga, senior

Michael Hamilton, Conestoga. senior

Kemp Bassett, Conestoga, junior

HONORABLE MENTION

David Starnes, Unionville, junior

Chris Skean, Unionville, junior

Donovan Tate, West Chester East, junior

Zach Bruecks, Avon Grove, junior

Jack Strame, West Chester Henderson, junior

Jon Passerello, Unionville, sophomore

Joe O’Malley, Bishop Shanahan, junior

Liam Kowalski, Bishop Shanahan, sophomore

Tyler Rickel, West Chester Henderson, sophomore

P.J. Diprero, West Chester East, junior

Evan Drummond, Dowingtown East, sophomore

Jake McCloskey, Unionville, senior

Dylan Sterlacci, Bishop Shanahan, senior

Casey Caulfield, West Chester Henderson, sophomore

Sam Bertrando, West Chester Henderson, junior

Matt Civitella, Malvern Prep, junior

Ben Lee, Conestoga, sophomore