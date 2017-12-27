DLN ALL-AREA: Boys Golf First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention

FIRST TEAM
Nick Gianelos, Unionville
The senior finished first at the Ches-Mont Championships, firing a 2-under-par 70 (the only player in the field to break par) after a second-place finish as a junior.
Cole Shew, West Chester East
Finished tied for second place at the Ches-Mont individual championships, shooting a 2-over-par 74 to share the runner-up spot with DLN Player of the Year Connor Bennink.
Morgan Lofland, Conestoga
Promising freshman finished tied for 23rd at the PIAA tournament, tied for 10th place at the District 1 tourney and tied for 11th at the East Regionals to advance to States.
Ryan Tall, Conestoga
Senior finished tied for second at the Central League Championships, just one stroke out of first place. His season stroke average was 37.8, and he has committed to play golf at Lafayette.
Richie Kline, Unionville
Junior finished strong at the District 1 Championships to become one of only two Ches-Mont golfers to advance to regionals (Connor Bennink was the other).
Matt Davis, Malvern Prep
Senior finished third at the Inter-Ac Championships, just two strokes out of first. His season scoring average was 37.1, and he will play golf next fall for Villanova.
SECOND TEAM
Andrew Curran, Malvern Prep, junior
John Updike, Malvern Prep, junior
Jack Hamilton, West Chester East, junior
Ryan Conner, Bishop Shanahan, senior
Michael Ford, Downingtown East, senior
Zach Robinson, Downingtown West, senior
Damon Spatacco, West Chester East, junior
Alex Cook, Conestoga, senior
Michael Hamilton, Conestoga. senior
Kemp Bassett, Conestoga, junior
HONORABLE MENTION
David Starnes, Unionville, junior
Chris Skean, Unionville, junior
Donovan Tate, West Chester East, junior
Zach Bruecks, Avon Grove, junior
Jack Strame, West Chester Henderson, junior
Jon Passerello, Unionville, sophomore
Joe O’Malley, Bishop Shanahan, junior
Liam Kowalski, Bishop Shanahan, sophomore
Tyler Rickel, West Chester Henderson, sophomore
P.J. Diprero, West Chester East, junior
Evan Drummond, Dowingtown East, sophomore
Jake McCloskey, Unionville, senior
Dylan Sterlacci, Bishop Shanahan, senior
Casey Caulfield, West Chester Henderson, sophomore
Sam Bertrando, West Chester Henderson, junior
Matt Civitella, Malvern Prep, junior
Ben Lee, Conestoga, sophomore
