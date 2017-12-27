Council Rock South pulls away from Wissahickon in 2nd half

UPPER MERION >> Blair Klumpp was not pleased with the first-half performance of his Council Rock South girls basketball team.
Participating in the Upper Merion Tournament Wednesday, the Golden Hawks led by only five points at the end of the first quarter and by 10 at halftime.
But led by the scoring of Nicole Blaustein and Claudia Steinmetz, the Hawks blew the game open in the second half, cruising to a 50-27 win over Wissahickon and a berth in Thursday’s final against the winner of the Upper Merion-Bishop Shanahan game, which followed the Wissahickon- South opener.
“We gave the girls off the last couple of days to clear their heads and get re-focused,” Klumpp said. “We like to control tempo, but we didn’t do that in the first half.
“In the second half we controlled the tempo much better and got the contributions we needed from our key players.”
Steinmetz and Blaustein had a three-pointer apiece in the first quarter, but both heated up in the second half, with the duo combining for 16 second-half points.
Meanwhile, the Trojans were struggling throughout.
They got scoring from both Lauren Fadel and Macy Segal, but wilted in the second half.
“We have to get better at the little things,” said Trojans head coach Rodney Cline. “We wanted to limit their second-chance opportunities, and we didn’t really do that.”
COUNCIL ROCK SOUTH 50, WISSAHICKON 27
Wissahickon (27): Recca Selverian 1 0-3 2; Sydney Ott 2 1-4 5; Macy Segal 3 1-2 7; Lauren Fadel 4 0-1 9; Katelyn Ott 1 2-2 4; A. Schools 0 0-0 0; T. Mountain 0 0-0 0; V.Williams 0 0-0 0; L.Hummel 0 0-0 0; Solgerian 0 0-0 0; Laura Fadel 0 0-0 0. Totals- 11 4-12 27.
Council Rock South (50): Carly Irwin 0 2-2 2; Alex Szydlik 0 0-0 0; Mendes 0 1-2 1; Claudia Steinmetz 4 2-3 11; Broaddus 0 0-0 0; Balley Vetter 0 2-4 2; Hondros 0 0-0 0; Emma Jones 1 0-0 2; Avery Sison 0 0-0 0; Karly Wunder 1 1-2 4; Nicole Blaustein 7 0-2 15; Allison McGowan 2 2-2 8; Hannah Binder 0 1-2 1; Jenna Culp 2 0-1 5.
3-point goals: Lauren Fadel; Steinmetz; Wunder; Blaustein; McGowan 2; Culp.
