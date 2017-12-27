Conestoga girls’ swimming coach Rob Kirkby gets 300th win

Conestoga High School girls swimming coach Rob Kirkby won his 300th swim meet as his team beat Radnor, 100-75, Dec. 21.

Kirby, who began coaching the Pioneers in the 1988-1989 season, has an overall record of 300-43-1 (as of Dec. 26) with 22 Central League Championships during his tenure.

Against Radnor, the Pioneers won all but one race including many sweeps. Backed by Lucy Wydeven, Katherine Abele, Allison Yuan and Lauren Diehl, the Stoga girls went 1-2 in the medley relay. Nia Goddard, Ava Collin and Julie McFadden went 1-2-3 in the 200 free. Alex Marlow, Louise Hay and Abele went 1-2-3 in the 200 IM. Caroline Famous, Joyce Fung and Tara Hughes swept the 50 free. Stoga divers Julia Semmer, Phoebe Hutton and Jaime Semmer placed 1-2-3.

Conestoga was slowed in the the 100 fly with just a 1-2 finish by Madison Ledwith and Yuan, only to regain their momentum with a 1-2-3 sweep of the 100 free with Hay, Ally McKenrick and Jane Frascella. Goddard added her second win in the 500 free with Collin and Caroline Pawlow close behind. Sophia Poeta, Lucy Wydeven and Maddy Todd swept the 100 backstroke before Radnor senior Grace Wakiyama broke the streak with a win in the 100 breast.

Ledwith said, “We were all so pumped to win this one for Coach Kirkby. And to have it against Radnor, who has had the most success against us in the Central League, just makes it sweeter.”

Kirkby said, “I’m so proud of this group of girls, and the many teams I have coached along the way and know this achievement is a testament to their efforts.”

Kirkby was joined by his family and presented with a plaque to commemorate the occasion.

On the boys’ side, Conestoga defeated Radnor 104-71, as the Pioneers won all but two races on the day. Oliver Brown won four events including the 50 and 100 free, and 200 and 400 Free Relays. Brendan Burns won the 100 back, 100 fly, 200 and 400 free relays as well.

Juneseo Choi turned in impressive performances in helping the 200 medley relay to victory as well as a second-place finish in the 100 fly behind Burns. Tommy Noone and Miles Whitaker went 1-2 in the 500 free with Noone also earning an Automatic District cut in the event as well as the 200 free.