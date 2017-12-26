Gridiron greats: Presenting the 2017 All-Main Line football teams

Leading the way on the 2017 Main Line high school football scene was Malvern Prep (6-4, 5-0), which captured its first outright Inter-Ac title since 2011. Fellow Inter-Ac competitor Episcopal Academy (6-4, 3-2), led by record-breaking running back DeeWil Barlee. enjoyed a solid campaign. In the Central League, Haverford High (9-3, 7-2) finished near the top of the circuit, and Radnor (6-6) capped a solid season with a 38-25 win in their historic 121st consecutive annual matchup with Lower Merion.

The All-Main Line high school football teams are selected by the coaches. Because Main Line Media News covers 19 high schools, the Main Line Media News sports staff limits the number of spots available to first team, second team and honorable mention — but follows the priority of coaches’ selections.

What follows are the 2017 All-Main Line high school football teams:

FIRST TEAM

Dahmir Ruffin, Archbishop Carroll – A two-way standout, the senior was a first team All-Catholic League selection at both wide receiver and cornerback, and was a first team All-Delco defensive back. Score 14 touchdowns (five in one game against Conwell-Egan, tying a school record), caught 29 passes for 368 yards and ran 75 times for 395 yards. Made three interceptions.

Jackson Niness, Conestoga – Senior linebacker and second-year captain was Pioneers’ MVP, making 107 tackles, forcing four fumbles and getting five sacks. Also was a productive tight end. A versatile perforfmer who received All-Central League honors at linebacker and punter.

DeeWil Barlee, Episcopal Academy – Junior running back gained 1,267 rushing yards in only 178 carries, averaging more than seven yards per carry, while also leading EA in receptions (24 catches for 291 yards). Scored 23 touchdowns (138 points), and broke Kyle Eckel’s record for points in a season (120). Was first team All-Inter-Ac both at running back and defensive back, and was a first team All-Delco running back.

Adam Klein, Episcopal Academy – Senior two-way lineman was anchor of Churchmens’ offensive line that averaged more than 220 yards per game and more than five yards per carry. The 6-foot-4, 270-pounder was first team All-Inter-Ac selection on both offenisve line and defensive line, and a first team All-Delco pick as offensive lineman. A Mini Maxwell Award recipient, Klein committed to Temple University prior to his senior campaign.

Milton Mamula, Episcopal Academy – Senior defensive end/linebacker made 16 sacks (23 tackles for loss). A first team All-Inter-Ac selection at defensive lineman and a first team All-Delco pick at linebacker, the 6-foot-3, 220-pounder is the son of former Eagles first-round pick Mike Mamula and is beginning to receive serious interest from several Division I programs.

Jordan Mosley, Haverford High – Senior was a two-way standout at wide receiver and defensive back, receiving first team All-Delco honors at defensive back while making 49 catches for 875 yards and 10 touchdowns. He broke the Haverford High program record for most receiving yards in a career, and led Delaware County in interceptions with eight, scoring two defensive TD’s. He will continue his career at University of Maryland.

John Klee, Haverford High – Senior linebacker led strong Fords squad in tackles with 95, with eight of those tackles resulting in a loss of yardage. His fine all-around play at linebacker earned him first team All-Central League honors at the linebacking position.

Jake Ruane, Haverford High – Junior quarterback was second team All-Delco selection at the signal-calling spot, throwing for 1,906 yards and 22 touchdowns. Also ran for 639 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Colin Hurlbrink, Haverford School – Senior two-way lineman was a first team All-Inter-Ac selection at both the offensive and defensive lineman positions, and a first team All-Delco pick at offensive lineman. Registered five sacks, and was a top performer on the offensive side of the line as well. A Mini Maxwell Award winner, Hurlbrink is committed to Lafayette.

Keith Maguire, Malvern Prep – The junior 6-2, 215-pound linebacker/wide receiver was named the Inter-Ac’s Most Valuable Football Player this fall, leading the Inter-Ac champions with tough linebacking play and a team-leading three interceptions, grabbing 19 passes for 278 yards and five touchdowns. He is projected to play linebacker in college, and has scholarship offers from Baylor, Duke, Syracuse, and West Virginia, among other schools. Was firat team All-Inter-Ac at both wide receiver and linebacker.

Quincy Watson, Malvern Prep – Junior wide receiver/outside linebacker/running back was an all-around performer for the Inter-Ac champions, scoring 11 touchdowns, catching 23 passes for 461 yards (more than 20 yards per reception), and rushing for 298 yards in 51 carries (averaging nearly six yards per run). Received first team All-Inter-Ac honors as all-purpose athlete.

Joe Basiura, Malvern Prep – Senior offensive lineman was anchor of an offensive line that sprung Friar running backs for gains of more than 1,000 yards and approximately five yards per carry this fall. The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder, who committed to Penn in September, has been a force on the Friars’ offensive line for the past several years.

O’Shaan Allison, Malvern Prep – Senior running back gained 1,028 yards on 181 carries (nearly six yards per run), while scoring 11 touchdowns and receiving first team All-Inter-Ac honors at running back once again. Ran for 1,522 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior.

Kyle Addis, Radnor – Senior linebacker, a first team All-Central League selection at the linebacking position, made 91 tackles and two interceptions. His fine play at the LB spot has attracted Division 1 AA college interest.

Pat Lofton, Radnor – Senior offensive lineman, a 6-foot-3, 250-pounder, was a key factor in the Red Raiders’ potent offensive attack. Noted for his quickness and strength on the line, he received second team All-Central League honors at the offensive lineman position.

SECOND TEAM

Conestoga – Nick Braendel, senior quarterback/wide receiver/free safety; Tate Kienzle, senior linebacker.

Episcopal Academy – Ryan Rockenbach, junior offensive/defensive lineman; James Silvi, senior kicker; Jack Purcell, junior tight end/defensive lineman; Harry Riley, senior offensive lineman.

Harriton – Jack Thomas, senior defensive back; Harry Thomas, junior linebacker.

Haverford High – Trey Blair, sophomore defensive back; Tim Campli, senior defensive lineman; Bryant Leschak, senior linebacker.

Lower Merion – Jalen Goodman, junior defensive back.

Malvern Prep – Drew Gunther, junior quarterback; TyGee Leach, senior free safety; Jake Hornibrook, junior offensive lineman; Ryan Betz, senior defensive lineman.

Radnor – Sean Mullarkey, junior quarterback; Anthony Laudicina, junior offensive lineman.

HONORABLE MENTION

Archbishop Carroll – Carlon Brown, senior wide receiver; Anthony Warnick, senior offensive lineman; Zach Butler, junior defensive back.

Conestoga – James Reilly, senior wide receiver; Cory Nowlan, senior cornerback.

Episcopal Academy – Jack Bush, junior all-purpose athlete; Matt Bush, sophomore linebacker; Malcolm Folk, freshman defensive back.

Harriton – Ian Sullivan, senior all-purpose athlete.

Haverford High – Pat Boyle, senior defensive lineman; Matt Young, senior defensive/offensive lineman.

Haverford School – Nate Whitaker, junior defensive back/wide receiver; Asim Richards, junior defensive lineman.

Malvern Prep – Cole McCabe, senior outside linebacker; Nick Gueriera, junior inside linebacker; Garrett Reilly, senior kicker/punter.

Radnor – Henry Collins, junior center; Jahmair Rider, junior wide receiver.