Episcopal Academy swimmer Alex Sumner is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week

The Episcopal Academy senior finished first in both the 100 fly and the 100 back as the EA girls’ swimming and diving team defeated perennial rival Germantown Academy Dec. 19. Last winter, Sumner was Swimmer of the Meet at Easterns, where she swam the backstroke leg of EA’s first-place All-American medley relay team, finished first in 200 IM (All-American) and 100 back (set county and pool record) and second at 400 free relay (All-American). She was All-Delco Girls Swimmer of the Year last winter, and at the Pennsylvania Independent School Championships, she finished first in 200 medley relay, 200 IM, 100 back and 400 free relay. The Cal-Berkeley commit holds numerous pool and school records.
Q: What (in your opinion) has been the best swim of your EA career to date? What was the key to your success that day?
Fun facts – Alex Sumner
Favorite book: Emma, by Jane Austen.
Favorite TV show: Scandal or Friends.
Favorite movie: Superbad.
Favorite pre-meet pump-up song: “Anything by Lil Uzi Vert.”
Favorite place to visit: Avalon, N.J. or San Francisco.
Favorite pre-meet meal: Pasta.
Person I most admire, and why: “My coach Charlie Kennedy for everything that he has done for me to help me achieve my goals, and for also teaching me to be a good person outside of the pool.”
Siblings: younger brothers Zach and Gabe.
(To be selected as Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week, a student-athlete must first be nominated be her coach.)
