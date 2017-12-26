DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Cross Country First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention

FIRST TEAM

Dominique Shultz, Conestoga

Senior finished 10th at PIAA 3A state championships, eighth at the District 1 3A Championships, and captured first place at the Central League Championships once again.

Madison McGovern, Unionville

Junior finished 19th at the PIAA 3A state championships, earning a medal. Also placed 19th at the PIAA 3A District 1 championships.

Marcella Krautzel, Unionville

Sophomore finished 22nd at the PIAA 3A state championships, earning a medal. Was a first team All-Ches-Mont League runner, placing fifth at the Ches-Mont Championships.

Clarke Allyson, West Chester East

Sophomore finished fifth at Districts, third at the Ches-Mont League Championships and placed 41st at the PIAA 3A state championships.

Hanna Kelly, West Chester East

Senior was a consistently strong finisher, placing fourth at the Ches-Mont League Championships, 20th at the PIAA 3A District 1 Championships and 46th at the PIAA 3A state championships.

SECOND TEAM

Courtney Alexander, West Chester Henderson, junior

Reagan Flannery, Downingtown West, sophomore

Sofia Piccone, West Chester Rustin, freshman

Emma Teneza, West Chester Henderson, sophomore

Hope Brown, Villa Maria Academy, junior

Sarah Raubenheimer, Villa Maria Academy, junior

Amy Willig, Great Valley, junior

Hallie Weaver, Unionville, senior

HONORABLE MENTION

Katie Bixler, West Chester Henderson, junior

Shannon Cody, Bishop Shanahan, senior

Nina Gallagher, Downingtown West, junior

Sofie Lusvardi, Kennett, sophomore

Lucy Merrill, West Chester Henderson, junior

Leah Moffitt, Coatesville, sophomore

Allie Squeri, Downingtown East, sophomore

Charlotte Roumpz, Downingtown East, sophomore

Meghan Smith, Unionville, sophomore

Emily DeSantis, Conestoga, junior

Josie Ciccino, Unionville, freshman