DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Cross Country First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention

FIRST TEAM
Dominique Shultz, Conestoga
Senior finished 10th at PIAA 3A state championships, eighth at the District 1 3A Championships, and captured first place at the Central League Championships once again.

Madison McGovern, Unionville
Junior finished 19th at the PIAA 3A state championships, earning a medal. Also placed 19th at the PIAA 3A District 1 championships.

Marcella Krautzel, Unionville
Sophomore finished 22nd at the PIAA 3A state championships, earning a medal. Was a first team All-Ches-Mont League runner, placing fifth at the Ches-Mont Championships.

Clarke Allyson, West Chester East
Sophomore finished fifth at Districts, third at the Ches-Mont League Championships and placed 41st at the PIAA 3A state championships.

Hanna Kelly, West Chester East
Senior was a consistently strong finisher, placing fourth at the Ches-Mont League Championships, 20th at the PIAA 3A District 1 Championships and 46th at the PIAA 3A state championships.

SECOND TEAM
Courtney Alexander, West Chester Henderson, junior
Reagan Flannery, Downingtown West, sophomore
Sofia Piccone, West Chester Rustin, freshman
Emma Teneza, West Chester Henderson, sophomore
Hope Brown, Villa Maria Academy, junior
Sarah Raubenheimer, Villa Maria Academy, junior
Amy Willig, Great Valley, junior
Hallie Weaver, Unionville, senior

HONORABLE MENTION
Katie Bixler, West Chester Henderson, junior
Shannon Cody, Bishop Shanahan, senior
Nina Gallagher, Downingtown West, junior
Sofie Lusvardi, Kennett, sophomore
Lucy Merrill, West Chester Henderson, junior
Leah Moffitt, Coatesville, sophomore
Allie Squeri, Downingtown East, sophomore
Charlotte Roumpz, Downingtown East, sophomore
Meghan Smith, Unionville, sophomore
Emily DeSantis, Conestoga, junior
Josie Ciccino, Unionville, freshman

