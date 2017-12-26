DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Cross Country First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention

FIRST TEAM
Dominique Shultz, Conestoga
Senior finished 10th at PIAA 3A state championships, eighth at the District 1 3A Championships, and captured first place at the Central League Championships once again.
Madison McGovern, Unionville
Junior finished 19th at the PIAA 3A state championships, earning a medal. Also placed 19th at the PIAA 3A District 1 championships.
Marcella Krautzel, Unionville
Sophomore finished 22nd at the PIAA 3A state championships, earning a medal. Was a first team All-Ches-Mont League runner, placing fifth at the Ches-Mont Championships.
Clarke Allyson, West Chester East
Sophomore finished fifth at Districts, third at the Ches-Mont League Championships and placed 41st at the PIAA 3A state championships.
Hanna Kelly, West Chester East
Senior was a consistently strong finisher, placing fourth at the Ches-Mont League Championships, 20th at the PIAA 3A District 1 Championships and 46th at the PIAA 3A state championships.
SECOND TEAM
Courtney Alexander, West Chester Henderson, junior
Reagan Flannery, Downingtown West, sophomore
Sofia Piccone, West Chester Rustin, freshman
Emma Teneza, West Chester Henderson, sophomore
Hope Brown, Villa Maria Academy, junior
Sarah Raubenheimer, Villa Maria Academy, junior
Amy Willig, Great Valley, junior
Hallie Weaver, Unionville, senior
HONORABLE MENTION
Katie Bixler, West Chester Henderson, junior
Shannon Cody, Bishop Shanahan, senior
Nina Gallagher, Downingtown West, junior
Sofie Lusvardi, Kennett, sophomore
Lucy Merrill, West Chester Henderson, junior
Leah Moffitt, Coatesville, sophomore
Allie Squeri, Downingtown East, sophomore
Charlotte Roumpz, Downingtown East, sophomore
Meghan Smith, Unionville, sophomore
Emily DeSantis, Conestoga, junior
Josie Ciccino, Unionville, freshman
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 59 mins ago
Gridiron greats: Presenting the 2017 All-Main Line football teams
Leading the way on the 2017 Main Line high school football scene was Malvern...
-
Fall Sports/ 6 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Cross Country First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention
FIRST TEAM Dominique Shultz, Conestoga Senior finished 10th at PIAA 3A state championships, eighth...
-
Fall Sports/ 7 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Coatesville’s Brooke Hutton leaves rest of area in her wake
Coatesville senior Brooke Hutton, the 2017 Daily Local News Girls Cross Country Runner of...
-
Fall Sports/ 22 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Boys Cross Country First Team, Second Team & Honorable Mention
FIRST TEAM Peyton Sewall, Downingtown West Junior finished 19th at the PIAA 3A state...
-
All-Area/ 22 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Bishop Shanahan’s Hoey, W.C. Henderson’s Smucker run away from rest of Chester County
The Chester County high school boys cross-country scene featured plenty of fine runners, and...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Girls Cross Country Teams
FIRST TEAM Gabriella Bamford, Spring-Ford, Sr. Mary Bernotas, Owen J. Roberts, Sr. Julia Dorley,...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Spring-Ford’s Bamford surges to the front of open PAC field
For three years, Annie Glodek was the gold standard of Pioneer Athletic Conference girls...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Boys Cross Country Teams
FIRST TEAM Shane Ainscoe, Spring-Ford, Sr. Liam Conway, Owen J. Roberts, Sr. Dominic DeRafelo,...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Success breeds success for Owen J. Roberts’ Conway
It was a case of success breeding even more success. Liam Conway capped his...
-
Ches-Mont/ 2 days ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Tennis First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention
FIRST TEAM SINGLES Adira Nair, Sr., Great Valley The two-time Ches-Mont American singles champion,...
-
All-Area/ 2 days ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Downingtown West’s Bradley powers past opponents in junior season
DOWNINGTOWN >> There are lots of reasons why Downingtown West’s Jordan Bradley is the...
-
Fall Sports/ 3 days ago
Faison’s historic season with Pottsgrove earns him All-Area Player of the Year honor
Pottsgrove head coach Rick Pennypacker ran out descriptions. So he leaned on a catchphrase....