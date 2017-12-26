Archbishop Carroll’s Devon Ferrero is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week

The 6-foot-5 senior forward scored 12 points, grabbed six rebounds, blocked a shot and was named game MVP in the Patriots’ win against Shipley at the All-City Classic held at Bishop McDevitt Dec. 21. He grabbed eight rebounds and scored six fourth-quarter points during a late 19-4 run that sparked a key win against Coatesville a few days earlier.

Q: What do you feel is your strongest aspect of your game? A: My strongest aspect of the game is to be able to take my defender out on the perimeter if they are bigger than me and if they are smaller than me I can take them down low on the block and post up. Q: You’ve been rebounding well this season. What do you think is the biggest key to being a strong rebounder? A: The biggest key in rebounding is to get lower than the other guys and make contact with them first. Q: What is your most vivid memory of the All-City Classic – can you share it with us?

A: I remember that during this game our team really came together to beat a good Shipley team. It was one of our best team efforts this year, with everyone contributing in their own ways.

Q: What play during Carroll’s late 19-4 run against Coatesville stands out in your memory?

A: The one play that stands out in this game was when Luke House took a great charge which led to us pulling away from Coatesville. At that moment we had all the momentum and knew we weren’t going to lose.

Q: Can you tell us a little about your basketball training during the past off-season – what you did to improve?

A: This off-season I really focused on improving my shooting skills with my AAU team (PYO) over the summer.

Q: What do you think has been the biggest key to your recent productive scoring?

A: Confidence in myself has played a big role in my recent scoring this year, along with the confidence that my team has in me.

Q: Who have been your most important basketball mentors and what was the most important thing you learned from each of them?

A: My grandfather and stepfather are my biggest basketball mentors. They taught me to work hard every time I go out onto the court.

Q: You wear uniform jersey No. 2 for Archbishop Carroll. Does this number carry any special significance to you?

A: I n previous years I have always worn No. 33 on every team I’ve been on, but this year I decided to change it up and wear No. 2 for the first time.

Q: You would like to play basketball for a college program. What colleges are among your current favorites? What do you think you might want to major in at college? Is there a career path that particularly interests you at the present time?

A: At this moment my favorite colleges are Moravian, East Stroudsburg and Bloomsburg. I have yet to decide what I’ll be studying in college. Given the fact that my father is a police officer a possibility for me may be criminal justice.

Fun facts – Devon Ferrero

Favorite book: The Hard Hat.

Favorite TV show: Impractical Jokers.

Favorite movie: Any Fast and Furious.

Favorite athlete: Carson Wentz.

Favorite pre-game pump-up song: “Anything by Meek Mill.”

Favorite team: Philadelphia Eagles.

Favorite place to visit: Wildwood, N.J.

Favorite pre-game meal: Chicken fingers/nuggets.

Family members: Jillian (sister), Lincoln (brother), Kristen (mother), Joseph (father), Chris (stepfather).

(To be selected as Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week, a student-athlete must first be nominated bu his coach.)