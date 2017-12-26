Connect with us

Archbishop Carroll’s Devon Ferrero is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week

Devon Ferrero

The 6-foot-5 senior forward scored 12 points, grabbed six rebounds, blocked a shot and was named game MVP in the Patriots’ win against Shipley at the All-City Classic held at Bishop McDevitt Dec. 21.  He grabbed eight rebounds and scored six fourth-quarter points during a late 19-4 run that sparked a key win against Coatesville a few days earlier. 

Q: What do you feel is your strongest aspect of your game? 
A: My strongest aspect of the game is to be able to take my defender out on the perimeter if they are bigger than me and if they are smaller than me I can take them down low on the block and post up. 
Q: You’ve been rebounding well this season. What do you think is the biggest key to being a strong rebounder?
A: The biggest key in rebounding is to get lower than the other guys and make contact with them first.

Q: What is your most vivid memory of the All-City Classic – can you share it with us?

 
A: I remember that during this game our team really came together to beat a good Shipley team. It was one of our best team efforts this year, with everyone contributing in their own ways.  
Q: What play during Carroll’s late 19-4 run against Coatesville stands out in your memory?
A: The one play that stands out in this game was when Luke House took a great charge which led to us pulling away from Coatesville. At that moment we had all the momentum and knew we weren’t going to lose.
Q: Can you tell us a little about your basketball training during the past off-season – what you did to improve?
A: This off-season I really focused on improving my shooting skills with my AAU team (PYO) over the summer.
Q: What do you think has been the biggest key to your recent productive scoring?
A: Confidence in myself has played a big role in my recent scoring this year, along with the confidence that my team has in me.
Q: Who have been your most important basketball mentors and what was the most important thing you learned from each of them?
A: My grandfather and stepfather are my biggest basketball mentors. They taught me to work hard every time I go out onto the court.
Q: You wear uniform jersey No. 2 for Archbishop Carroll.  Does this number carry any special significance to you?
A: In previous years I have always worn No. 33 on every team I’ve been on, but this year I decided to change it up and wear No. 2 for the first time.
Q: You would like to play basketball for a college program. What colleges are among your current favorites? What do you think you might want to major in at college? Is there a career path that particularly interests you at the present time?
A: At this moment my favorite colleges are Moravian, East Stroudsburg and Bloomsburg. I have yet to decide what I’ll be studying in college. Given the fact that my father is a police officer a possibility for me may be criminal justice.
Fun facts – Devon Ferrero
Favorite book:  The Hard Hat.
Favorite TV show: Impractical Jokers.
Favorite movie: Any Fast and Furious.
Favorite athlete: Carson Wentz.
Favorite pre-game pump-up song: “Anything by Meek Mill.”
Favorite team: Philadelphia Eagles.
Favorite place to visit: Wildwood, N.J.
Favorite pre-game meal: Chicken fingers/nuggets.
Family members: Jillian (sister), Lincoln (brother), Kristen (mother), Joseph (father), Chris (stepfather).
