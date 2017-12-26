Archbishop Carroll’s Devon Ferrero is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week

The 6-foot-5 senior forward scored 12 points, grabbed six rebounds, blocked a shot and was named game MVP in the Patriots’ win against Shipley at the All-City Classic held at Bishop McDevitt Dec. 21. He grabbed eight rebounds and scored six fourth-quarter points during a late 19-4 run that sparked a key win against Coatesville a few days earlier.
Q: What is your most vivid memory of the All-City Classic – can you share it with us?
