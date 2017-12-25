DLN ALL-AREA: Boys Cross Country First Team, Second Team & Honorable Mention

FIRST TEAM
Peyton Sewall, Downingtown West
Junior finished 19th at the PIAA 3A state championships and 11th at the PIAA 3A District 1 championships. Was a first team All-Ches-Mont League runner.
Jonah Hoey, Bishop Shanahan
Sophomore finished 31st at the PIAA 3A state championships, and placed 10th at the PIAA 3A District 1 championships. Was a first team All-Ches-Mont League runner.
Tyler Rollins, Downingtown West
Senior 36th at the PIAA 3A state championships, and placed 12th at the PIAA 3A District 1 championships. Was a first team All-Ches-Mont League runner.
Peter Borger, Malvern Prep
Senior finished second at the Inter-Ac Championships, then five days later placed second again at the PAISAA state championships
SECOND TEAM
Noah Dusseau, Avon Grove, senior
Evan Kaiser, Downingtown West, senior
Joshua Lewin, West Chester East, sophomore
Calvin Pash, West Chester Henderson, junior
Isaac Valderrabano, Downingtown West, junior
Jake Robinson, Conestoga, senior
John Powers, Malvern Prep, senior
Collin Hess, Malvern Prep, freshman
HONORABLE MENTION
Cole Walker, Unionville, sophomore
Ethan McIntyre, Unionville, freshman
Brett Zatlin, Great Valley, senior
Jonathan McGrory, Bishop Shanahan, senior
Cole Driver, Unionville, junior
Joseph Mazza, West Chester East, junior
Gavin Maxwell, Kennett, freshman
Gavin Fitzgerald, Oxford, freshman
Joe Chamoun, Downingtown West, junior
Evan Campbell, Oxford, junior
Danny Malloy, Malvern Prep, senior
James Conway, Unionville, junior
Jack Mangan, Unionville, senior
