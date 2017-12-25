DLN ALL-AREA: Boys Cross Country First Team, Second Team & Honorable Mention

FIRST TEAM

Peyton Sewall, Downingtown West

Junior finished 19th at the PIAA 3A state championships and 11th at the PIAA 3A District 1 championships. Was a first team All-Ches-Mont League runner.

Jonah Hoey, Bishop Shanahan

Sophomore finished 31st at the PIAA 3A state championships, and placed 10th at the PIAA 3A District 1 championships. Was a first team All-Ches-Mont League runner.

Tyler Rollins, Downingtown West

Senior 36th at the PIAA 3A state championships, and placed 12th at the PIAA 3A District 1 championships. Was a first team All-Ches-Mont League runner.

Peter Borger, Malvern Prep

Senior finished second at the Inter-Ac Championships, then five days later placed second again at the PAISAA state championships

SECOND TEAM

Noah Dusseau, Avon Grove, senior

Evan Kaiser, Downingtown West, senior

Joshua Lewin, West Chester East, sophomore

Calvin Pash, West Chester Henderson, junior

Isaac Valderrabano, Downingtown West, junior

Jake Robinson, Conestoga, senior

John Powers, Malvern Prep, senior

Collin Hess, Malvern Prep, freshman

HONORABLE MENTION

Cole Walker, Unionville, sophomore

Ethan McIntyre, Unionville, freshman

Brett Zatlin, Great Valley, senior

Jonathan McGrory, Bishop Shanahan, senior

Cole Driver, Unionville, junior

Joseph Mazza, West Chester East, junior

Gavin Maxwell, Kennett, freshman

Gavin Fitzgerald, Oxford, freshman

Joe Chamoun, Downingtown West, junior

Evan Campbell, Oxford, junior

Danny Malloy, Malvern Prep, senior

James Conway, Unionville, junior

Jack Mangan, Unionville, senior