Tait and Penncrest earn Christmas medals

Collin Tait picked up some bling just in time for holidays.
First, the junior from Penncrest placed fourth in the 60-meter dash with a Meet of Champions qualifying time of 7.32. That time also was the fourth-best in school history, according to the team’s Twitter account.
Tait then teamed with Bill Angelina, Ian Bassett and Ethan Rigby later in the meet to win the 4 x 400-meter relay in the Division II portion of the Track & Field Coaches Association of Greater Philadelphia Indoor track meet Saturday at Lehigh.
Tait’s time of 7.32 seconds in the 60 qualified him for the Meet of Champions. He then ran the leadoff leg as the Lions turned in a time of 3:42.70 to win the 4 x 4.
Luke Narbus, Brendan Luong, Andrew Woolery and Pat Theveny took third in the DMR for Penncrest. The Lions also were sixth in the 4 x 800, while Benjamin Klinger was sixth in the 3,000.
Petey Lemmon of The Haverford School won the shot put with a school-record heave of 48 feet, 5 inches to highlight the Fords’ effort. Teammate Dan Whaley also claimed gold in the 400 with a Meet of Championship qualifying time of 51.90 seconds. Lamont Lucas was fourth in the long jump (18-9¼), while the Fords also took second in the distance medley relay (11:12.30) and fifth in the 4 x 200 (1:40.54).
Aiden Doherty of Archbishop Carroll won the 3,000 (9:35.00). Teammates Lamar Ramsey and Michael Sponholtz were second and sixth, respectively, in the triple jump and long jumps.
Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast and Radnor picked up three medals each. Nasim Cooper was third in the 400, Kyle Love was fourth in the triple jump and the Friars placed third in the 4 x 200. For Radnor, Frank Brown was sixth in the 400, Josh Prepose took third in the triple jump and the Raiders were second in the 4 x 200.
Marple Newtown’s Nick Delisle took fourth in the pole vault, while the Tigers also placed fifth in the 4 x 800.
Ernest Saah of Penn Wood earned gold in Division I with a victory in the triple jump. His leap of 42-0¾ earned him a ticket to the Meet of Champions. The Patriots also took third in the 4 x 400 and qualified for the MOC with a time of 3:33.85.
Malachi Langley, James Jackson and Lamaj Curry highlighted a big day for Chester. Langley was second in the 400. Jackson took fourth in the 60 hurdles, while Curry was fourth in the 800. The Clippers also finished second in the 4 x 400.
Haverford, Garnet Valley and Upper Darby earned multiple medals. Colin Ney was third in the long jump for Haverford, while the Fords also took second in the 4 x 800. Justin Bromley was third in the 400 and Sean Garrett took fifth in the 3,000 to lead Garnet Valley. Upper Darby’s Jalen Camile was fifth in the long jump, while the Royals also placed fifth in the DMR.
At the Ursinus Open, Springfield’s Philip Shovlin win the 55-meter dash in 6.63 seconds. Dominick Brown of Chichester was third in the triple jump.
The best finish on the girls side belonged to Cardinal O’Hara’s Christine Mancini and Radnor’s Keara Seasholtz. Mancini was second in the mile, followed by her sister, Elizabeth, in third place. Rachel Bonfini was fourth in the long jump for O’Hara, while the Lions also took fifth in the 4 x 400.
Seasholtz placed second in the 800. Haweh Kwaidah of Sun Valley was third in the long jump. Ridley placed fifth in the 4 x 800, while Symphonie Blalock of Springfield was sixth in the shot put.
