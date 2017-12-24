Reeves comes through in OT for Cardinal O’Hara

Kevin Reeves was at his best in overtime for the Cardinal O’Hara boys basketball team Saturday.

Reeves scored half of his team’s points in the extra session to lead the Lions to a 57-55 nonleague victory over Germantown Academy. He finished the day 4-for-5 from the field, but was 3-for-3 and scored six of his eight points in OT. Jordan Hall led a balanced Lions attack with 15 points. Garrett Ripp added 10, while Kyle Maska matched Reeves with eight points.

In other nonleague action:

Marple Newtown 70, Interboro 36 >> The Tigers’s Mike May led the offense with 15 points. Matt Peel added nine points and nine rebounds, while Mike Smith contributed eight points and nine boards. Marple Newtown was in a giving mood, too, with 17 assists on 29 made baskets.

Carley Jones paced the Bucs with 15 points.

Haverford 65, Devon Prep 43 >> Haverford limited Devon Prep to two points in the first quarter and the visiting Tide never recovered.

Freshman John Seidman led the offense with 15 points. Canan Curry added 12 points, while Kevin DePrince and JT Smyth chipped in with nine points apiece. Haverford had 10 players score.

Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast 80, Pope John Paul XXIII 62 >> Isaiah Wong and Ajiri Johnson were too much for PJP in the WC Prep Showcase at Drexel University. Wong collected 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Friars led from start to finish. Johnson added 17 points and 16 boards. Tariq Ingraham added 14 points for good measure.

Our Saviour Lutheran 83, Archbishop Carroll 73 >> Luke House scored 16 points, Keyon Butler added 15 points and 17 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Patriots (4-3) fell in the WC Prep Showcase at Drexel. David Ferrero added 12 points and AJ Hoggard had 10 points, six steals and five assists.

In the Central League:

Lower Merion 77, Garnet Valley 69 >> The Jags got within two points with a minute to go, but a layup by Darryl Taylor pushed the spread back to four and the Aces pulled away. Austin Laughlin led Garnet Valley with 20 points. Cade Brennan added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Greg Vlassopoulous also had 16 points. Steve Payne paced Lower Merion with a game-high 23 points.