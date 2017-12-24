Pina’s record performance lifts Notre Dame

Maggie Pina tallied a school-record 34 points to lead Notre Dame to a 55-52 nonleague victory over Villa Maria Academy.

That broke the mark of 33 points that was shared jointly by Mandy McGurk and Nichole Schneider. Pina also found time to make four steals. McGurk added 12 points, six assists and five steals for the Irish (4-2).

Academy Park 51, Upper Merion 48 >> Mahya Woodton and Shantalay Hightower combined for 40 points, and the Knights put 19 on the board in the fourth quarter to erase a 34-31 third-period deficit. Woodton led all scorers with 25 points. Hightower chipped in with 15.

Susquehanna 49, Penn Wood 42 >> Carle Andrews scored 13 points and Saleia Matthews added six, but despite a strong first half, the Patriots came out flat in the third quarter and Susquehanna posted a comeback in the Awesome Holiday Challenge at Millersville University.

Jayda Hutt had nine rebounds and Raquel Curry added five rebounds for the Patriots (1-5).

In the Central League:

Garnet Valley 61, Lower Merion 43 >> The Jaguars jumped out to a 16-5 lead in the first quarter and never took their foot off the gas.

Emily McAteer led with 16 points, including five in that opening period. She and Brianne Borcky (14 points) then combined for 13 of Garnet Valley’s 15 points in the third quarter to stretch the lead to 45-31.

Conestoga 51, Ridley 40 >> The Raiders had no match for Conestoga’s fast start or forward Katie Mayock.

The Pioneers jumped out to a 16-2 first-quarter lead largely behind the inside play of Mayock. She finished with a team-high 16 points. Liz Scott chipped in with 13 points. Dana D’Ambrosio hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter and two in the third to lead all scorers with 17 points, but the Green Raiders fell to 0-6, 0-4 in the league.