MERCURY ALL-AREA: Girls Cross Country Teams

FIRST TEAM
Gabriella Bamford, Spring-Ford, Sr.
Mary Bernotas, Owen J. Roberts, Sr.
Julia Dorley, Perkiomen Valley, Sr.
Alex Glasier, Owen J. Roberts, Sr.
Hannah Kopec, Owen J. Roberts, So.
Autumn Sands, Owen J. Roberts, Sr.
Teaghan Schein-Becker, Perkiomen Valley, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Paige Barcus, Hill School, So.
Serena Detweiler, Upper Perkiomen, Jr.
Sydney Galster, Spring-Ford, Sr.
Naomi Hillen, Pottsgrove, Fr.
Mikayla Niness, Owen J. Roberts, So.
Delany O’Sullivan, Perkiomen Valley, Fr.
Emily Smith, Spring-Ford, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Boyertown: Lauren Ferguson, Amanda Murray, Alyssa Mraz, Madison Pratt, Mallory Schmidt.
Hill School: Olivia Tullman.
Methacton: Maya Leber, Sara Nicoletti, Anna Price, Rebecca Sobeck, Carly Ukalovic.
Owen J. Roberts: Makenzie Kurtz, Emma Torak.
Perkiomen School: Anne Coby.
Perkiomen Valley: Jocelyn Rotay.
Phoenixville: Julia Hihi, Madison O’Neill, Emma Visnov, Victoria Wright.
Pope John Paul II: Sarah Abruzzo, Julia Costello, Claudia Dolan, Natalie Florig, Lauren Nicholas.
Pottstown: Hailey Christman, Claire Fetterman, Adrianna Hayward, Hannah Shankle, Winni Weng.
Spring-Ford: Rachel Moyer, Rachel Murphy, Julia Vledder.
Upper Merion: Veronica Sanchez.
COACH OF THE YEAR
David Michael, Owen J. Roberts
Led Wildcats to 5-0 run in Pioneer Athletic Conference’s Liberty Division schedule, followed by team title in PAC’s championship meet. Roberts qualified for PIAA Class AAA race as a team by finishing second to Central Bucks West in standings — that after falling short of doing so in 2016 — then placed eighth, one point ahead of Bucks. Team ran solid pack during regular season, with Mary Bernotas, Hannah Kopec and Autumn Sands leading the way.
