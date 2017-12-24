MERCURY ALL-AREA: Boys Cross Country Teams

FIRST TEAM
Shane Ainscoe, Spring-Ford, Sr.
Liam Conway, Owen J. Roberts, Sr.
Dominic DeRafelo, Boyertown, Sr.
Andrew Malmstrom, Owen J. Roberts, Sr.
Jake McKenna, Spring-Ford, Sr.
Carlos Shultz, Phoenixville, So.
Matt Varghese, Methacton, So.
SECOND TEAM
Cameron Junk, Upper Perkiomen, Sr.
Kyle Malmstrom, Owen J. Roberts, Sr.
Christian McComb, Boyertown, So.
Shane McKeon, Pope John Paul II, Sr.
Milan Sharma, Spring-Ford, Sr.
Zach Smith, Spring-Ford. Sr.
John Zawislak, Spring-Ford, Fr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Boyertown: Todd Barton, Josh Endy.
Daniel Boone: Zach Murray, Alex Pingitore.
Hill School: Tucker Dunn, Jamie Olson, Shahzaib Umer, Austin Vincent.
Methacton: Garrett Campbell, Tom Chimes, Will Rebert.
Norristown: Alex Bailon, Juan Calleja, Miguel Camacho, Tyler McCrae, Ricardo Moreno.
)wen J. Roberts, Linus Blatz, David Brunton, Vincent Fennell, Matt Muthler, Quinten Sherwood.
Perkiomen School: Kris Vass.
Perkiomen Valley: Matteo Goetler.
Phoenixville: Aaron Hin, Gabe Puleo, Christian Schaaf.
Pope John Paul II: Jack Brosius, Kaden Buchler, Michael Florig, Jack Phillips.
Pottsgrove: Bryce Hampton.
Pottstown: Michael Baker, Khalif Burgess, Giankirk Kimmell, Martin Metzger, Nick Wilson.
Spring-Ford: J.T. Clark, Joseph Power.
Upper Merion: Owen Ebersole, Michael Freaney, Andrew Leonard, John Mattics, Abhiram Vagvala.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Brian Sullivan, Spring-Ford
Rams finished PAC’s Liberty Division schedule in three-way tie with Boyertown and Owen J. Roberts. They then won third straight PAC team championship, edging out Owen J. Roberts by two points. Team qualified for PIAA Class AAA race after placing fourth in District 1-AAA competition; it came away from Hershey in fourth place, with Jacob McKenna finishing 15th.
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 8 hours ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Girls Cross Country Teams
FIRST TEAM Gabriella Bamford, Spring-Ford, Sr. Mary Bernotas, Owen J. Roberts, Sr. Julia Dorley,...
-
Fall Sports/ 8 hours ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Spring-Ford’s Bamford surges to the front of open PAC field
For three years, Annie Glodek was the gold standard of Pioneer Athletic Conference girls...
-
Fall Sports/ 9 hours ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Boys Cross Country Teams
FIRST TEAM Shane Ainscoe, Spring-Ford, Sr. Liam Conway, Owen J. Roberts, Sr. Dominic DeRafelo,...
-
Fall Sports/ 9 hours ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Success breeds success for Owen J. Roberts’ Conway
It was a case of success breeding even more success. Liam Conway capped his...
-
Ches-Mont/ 11 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Tennis First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention
FIRST TEAM SINGLES Adira Nair, Sr., Great Valley The two-time Ches-Mont American singles champion,...
-
All-Area/ 11 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Downingtown West’s Bradley powers past opponents in junior season
DOWNINGTOWN >> There are lots of reasons why Downingtown West’s Jordan Bradley is the...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 day ago
Faison’s historic season with Pottsgrove earns him All-Area Player of the Year honor
Pottsgrove head coach Rick Pennypacker ran out descriptions. So he leaned on a catchphrase....
-
Fall Sports/ 1 day ago
2017 Mercury All-Area Football Selections
First Team Offense Quarterback TJ Pergine, Spring-Ford Matt DeLaurentis, Pope John Paul II Running...
-
Suburban One League/ 4 days ago
Pennridge’s Tarburton, Jervis and Supp pen college choices
EAST ROCKHILL >> Oliver Jervis has enjoyed his football journey. “It feels really nice,”...
-
Central League/ 5 days ago
Pa. Writers All-State Football Teams – Class 5A, 3A, 1A
The Pennsylvania Football Writers’ All-State Football Teams in Class 5A, 3A and 1A were...
-
Fall Sports/ 6 days ago
Rob Flowers named head football coach at Daniel Boone
Daniel Boone’s search didn’t extend all that far beyond the Berks County boundaries in...
-
Fall Sports/ 6 days ago
Presenting 2017 All-Main Line girls’ soccer teams
The perenially strong Main Line high school girls’ soccer scene featured many notable teams...