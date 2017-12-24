MERCURY ALL-AREA: Boys Cross Country Teams

FIRST TEAM

Shane Ainscoe, Spring-Ford, Sr.

Liam Conway, Owen J. Roberts, Sr.

Dominic DeRafelo, Boyertown, Sr.

Andrew Malmstrom, Owen J. Roberts, Sr.

Jake McKenna, Spring-Ford, Sr.

Carlos Shultz, Phoenixville, So.

Matt Varghese, Methacton, So.

SECOND TEAM

Cameron Junk, Upper Perkiomen, Sr.

Kyle Malmstrom, Owen J. Roberts, Sr.

Christian McComb, Boyertown, So.

Shane McKeon, Pope John Paul II, Sr.

Milan Sharma, Spring-Ford, Sr.

Zach Smith, Spring-Ford. Sr.

John Zawislak, Spring-Ford, Fr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Boyertown: Todd Barton, Josh Endy.

Daniel Boone: Zach Murray, Alex Pingitore.

Hill School: Tucker Dunn, Jamie Olson, Shahzaib Umer, Austin Vincent.

Methacton: Garrett Campbell, Tom Chimes, Will Rebert.

Norristown: Alex Bailon, Juan Calleja, Miguel Camacho, Tyler McCrae, Ricardo Moreno.

)wen J. Roberts, Linus Blatz, David Brunton, Vincent Fennell, Matt Muthler, Quinten Sherwood.

Perkiomen School: Kris Vass.

Perkiomen Valley: Matteo Goetler.

Phoenixville: Aaron Hin, Gabe Puleo, Christian Schaaf.

Pope John Paul II: Jack Brosius, Kaden Buchler, Michael Florig, Jack Phillips.

Pottsgrove: Bryce Hampton.

Pottstown: Michael Baker, Khalif Burgess, Giankirk Kimmell, Martin Metzger, Nick Wilson.

Spring-Ford: J.T. Clark, Joseph Power.

Upper Merion: Owen Ebersole, Michael Freaney, Andrew Leonard, John Mattics, Abhiram Vagvala.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Brian Sullivan, Spring-Ford

Rams finished PAC’s Liberty Division schedule in three-way tie with Boyertown and Owen J. Roberts. They then won third straight PAC team championship, edging out Owen J. Roberts by two points. Team qualified for PIAA Class AAA race after placing fourth in District 1-AAA competition; it came away from Hershey in fourth place, with Jacob McKenna finishing 15th.