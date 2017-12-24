DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Tennis First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention

FIRST TEAM SINGLES

Adira Nair, Sr., Great Valley

The two-time Ches-Mont American singles champion, Nair teamed with Sadie Buzan to become the first District 1 doubles champions in program history. In the Ches-Mont tournament, Nair did not lose a set in either singles of doubles.

Sammy Roberts, Sr., Downingtown East

Playing singles for the Cougars, Roberts went 11-1 during the dual meet season, and her only loss was to Jordan Bradley, the Player of the Year. She met Bradley again in the Ches-Mont Tournament and was the only player in the field to extend her to three sets.

Cassidy Landau, Jr., Conestoga

Landau amassed a 13-5 record at the top of the Pioneers’ lineup. She advanced to the Central League final and was named to the All-League first team. “Cassidy is known as the player that nobody wanted to play due to her never give up attitude on every point,” said ’Stoga coach Fran Tomaselli. “She makes you win the point, but wears you out doing it.”

Leah Walter, Fr., Unionville

An up-and-coming young standout, Walter went 14-0 in dual meets and all of her wins were in straight sets. She topped teammate Eliza Wilks to reach the Ches-Mont American No. 2 singles final before falling to Great Valley’s Adira Nair. “Leah is a smart tennis player and will only get better,” said her coach Janet Johnston.

Holly Koons, Jr., Downingtown West

Arguably the top No. 2 singles player in District 1, Koons went 17-1 during the regular season and 18-3 overall. She teamed with Lily Shi to win a Ches-Mont doubles title, and reached the round of 16 in district singles. “She has more tenacity than any other girl I’ve seen,” said her coach Justin DePietropaolo. “She rarely misses a ball and frustrates the heck out of opponents.”

FIRST TEAM DOUBLES

Olivia Dodge/Amy Zhang, Conestoga

This duo was unbeaten while playing together at No. 1 doubles for the Pioneers. A sophomore, Dodge was the team MVP. And coach Fran Tomaselli said Zhang’s doubles skills “are among the best I have ever seen through my 41-year coaching career.” Both were named first team All-League. “Olivia loves to play doubles and it shows,” Tomaselli added.

Amanda Nguyen/Maddie Russell, West Chester East

Also highly successful singles players who had a combined record of 20-9, Nguyen and Russell teamed up to finish third in Ches-Mont doubles and qualified for districts. Nguyen and Russell were major contributors in helping the Vikings make their first team district appearance in 15 years.

Nina Herman/Coco Kambayaski, Conestoga

A first team All-Central League pick, Herman and Kambayaski were 17-3 together. “Nina brings a great deal of intelligent play to the tennis court,” coach Fran Tomaselli said of Herman, a senior. “Coco has improved a great deal. She is a hard worker and has a great attitude.”

Anna Nolan/Morgan Santaguida, Unionville

The top duo from the program that is known for quality doubles play, Nolan and Santaguida were named to the first team All Ches-Mont American team. “Morgan is a very athletic freshman with great determination and drive,” said their coach Janet Johnston. “Anna is a very smart, steady player who never gets frazzled.”

SECOND TEAM SINGLES

Eliza Wilks, Jr., Unionville

Priya Aravindhan, Jr., Conestoga

Hannah Baxter, Jr., West Chester Henderson

Sadie Buzan, Sr., Great Valley

Maddie Minio, Sr., Downingtown East

SECOND TEAM DOUBLES

Isabel DeCecco/Olivia Davis, Downingtown East

Nicole Dickson/Grace Yatcilla, Downingtown East

Mackenna Bond/Riley Moriarty, Unionville

Leah Hottenstein/Kate Wieser, Conestoga

HONORABLE MENTION

Kelly Lomboy, Octorara; Maddie Wood, Conestoga; Alisha Agarwal, Great Valley; Kelly McGrath, Great Valley; Avery Byrnes, Downingtown East; Tammy Truong, Downingtown East; Abby Kane, West Chester Rustin; Julie DiCampli, West Chester Rustin; Cara Freedman, Unionville; Erin Felter, Unionville; Lily Shi, Downingtown West; Jessica Liu, West Chester Henderson; Bailey Santaguida.