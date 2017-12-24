Delco boys basketball stat leaders, Dec. 22

(Based on games reported to the Delco Times through Friday, Dec. 22)
Scoring average
(minimum 50 percent of team games played)
Tyler Norwood, Penncrest 27.6
Mike Webb, Springfield 27.0
Vinny DeAngelo, Sun Valley 23.7
DaQuan Granberry, Chichester 23.4
Alex Capitano, Episcopal Academy 21.4
Isaiah Wong, Bonner & Prendergast 21.0
Matt Dade, Episcopal Academy 19.6
AJ Hoggard, Archbishop Carroll 19.3
Connor O’Brien, Garnet Valley 19.3
Christian Ray, Haverford School 18.8
Mike May, Marple Newtown 17.8
Kharon Randolph, Haverford School 16.6
Austin Laughlin, Garnet Valley 16.3
Frank Durham, Springfield 15.7
Marvin Freeman, Sun Valley 15.3
Naseim Harley, Academy Park 15.2
Michael Smith, Chester 15.0
Ryan Morris, Strath Haven 14.7
Chris Nash, Penn Wood 14.6
Keyon Butler, Archbishop Carroll 14.2
Cooper Driscoll, Strath Haven 14.0
Tyler Penley, Delco Christian 13.7
Gavin Burke, Haverford School 13.3
Enoch Clark, Ridley 13.0
Brian Randolph III, Chester 12.3
Jalun Trent, Upper Darby 12.3
Justin Anderson, Archbishop Carroll 12.2
Tommy Gardler, Marple Newtown 11.8
Greg Vlassopoulos, Garnet Valley 11.8
Jameer Nelson Jr. , Haverford School 11.4
Tariq Ingraham, Bonner & Prendergast 11.3
Ja’Den McKenzie, Springfield 11.3
Grant Sareyka, Christian Academy 11.3
Magd Abdelwahab, Upper Darby 11.0
Vernon Harper, Radnor 11.0
Jack Grace, Ridley 10.8
Lewis Robinson, Radnor 10.8
Ajiri Johnson, Bonner & Prendergast 10.7
Matt Arbogast, Penncrest 10.2
Dan Roe, Haverford 10.2
Luke House, Archbishop Carroll 10.0
Amiri Stewart, Chichester 10.0
Sam Geathers, Christian Academy 9.7
Kamrohn Roundtree, Academy Park 9.2
Isaac Kennon, Sun Valley 9.0
Kyle Long, Springfield 9.0
Minh Tran, Marple Newtown 9.0
3-point field goals
Alex Capitano, Episcopal Academy 23
Gavin Burke, Haverford School 19
Justin Hershey, Episcopal Academy 17
Marvin Freeman, Sun Valley 16
Chris Nash, Penn Wood 16
Tyler Norwood, Penncrest 16
Kharon Randolph, Haverford School 15
Ryan Morris, Strath Haven 14
Tyler Penley, Delco Christian 14
Jack Grace, Ridley 13
DaQuan Granberry, Chichester 12
Dan Roe, Haverford 12
Matt Dade, Episcopal Academy 11
Tommy Gardler, Marple Newtown 11
Naseim Harley, Academy Park 11
Connor O’Brien, Garnet Valley 11
Magd Abdelwahab, Upper Darby 10
Mike Perretta, Bonner & Prendergast 10
Minh Tran, Marple Newtown 10
Austin Laughlin, Garnet Valley 9
Kyle Long, Springfield 9
Grant Sareyka, Christian Academy 9
Mike Webb, Springfield 9
Vinny DeAngelo, Sun Valley 8
Jack Fitzpatrick, Episcopal Academy 8
Josh Smith, Chichester 8
Jalun Trent, Upper Darby 8
Colin Chambers, Episcopal Academy 7
Isaiah Wong, Bonner & Prendergast 7
Frank Durham, Springfield 6
AJ Hoggard, Archbishop Carroll 6
John Mastella, Ridley 6
Mike May, Marple Newtown 6
Makia Moore, Penn Wood 6
Amiri Stewart, Chichester 6
Tarik Bey, Glen Mills 5
Jalen Cassidy, Academy Park 5
Mike Conran, Springfield 5
Devon Ferrero, Archbishop Carroll 5
Sam Geathers, Christian Academy 5
Tyriq Marrero, Academy Park 5
Jameer Nelson Jr. , Haverford School 5
Free-throw percentage
(minimum 10 attempts)
Tyler Norwood, Penncrest 85.7
Connor O’Brien, Garnet Valley 85.7
Kharon Randolph, Haverford School 85.7
Isaiah Wong, Bonner & Prendergast 85.1
Jameer Nelson Jr. , Haverford School 84.6
Donovan Rodriguez, Bonner & Prendergast 84.6
Isaac Williams, Penn Wood 84.6
Justin Heidig, Penncrest 83.3
Alex Capitano, Episcopal Academy 82.5
Jack Fitzpatrick, Episcopal Academy 81.3
Magd Abdelwahab, Upper Darby 80.0
Enoch Clark, Ridley 80.0
Julian Holloway, Penn Wood 80.0
Jackson Piotrowski, 80.0
Luke Verzella, Haverford 78.6
Austin Laughlin, Garnet Valley 78.3
Raheem Griggs, Glen Mills 76.9
Vinny DeAngelo, Sun Valley 76.7
Zahir Lee, Radnor 76.2
Colin Chambers, Episcopal Academy 75.0
Jalun Trent, Upper Darby 75.0
Mike Webb, Springfield 75.0
DaQuan Granberry, Chichester 74.2
Ryan Morris, Strath Haven 74.1
Cooper Driscoll, Strath Haven 73.7
Matt Dade, Episcopal Academy 73.2
Gavin Burke, Haverford School 73.1
Vernon Harper, Radnor 70.8
Grant Sareyka, Christian Academy 70.8
Kyle Long, Springfield 70.6
Mike Smith, Marple Newtown 70.6
John Mastella, Ridley 70.0
Tyler Penley, Delco Christian 70.0
