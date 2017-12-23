Mercury Girls Basketball Roundup: Greenwald, Owen J. Roberts down Methacton

It was an opportunity to move up in the Pioneer Athletic Conference’s Liberty Division standings.
And the Owen J. Roberts girls basketball team was up to the task Saturday … particularly in the second half, when it pulled away from Methacton to record a 43-34 victory.
Keyed by Brooke Greenwald’s 11-point effort, the Wildcats (2-1) outscored their guests down the stretch by a 25-22 count. That extended the 14-12 lead it held over Methacton after two quarters.
Methacton (2-2) got a game-high 14 points from Sydney Tornetta, who posted a double-double by pulling down 15 rebounds. Abby Penjuke added another 12 boards while Nicole Cooper (eight points) had eight boards and five steals.
Loyalsock Twp. 66, Pottsgrove 18 >> Maddie Fox scored 21 points to lead the Lancers over the Falcons in each team’s first game of the Winter Shoot-Out.
Loyalsock was in charge the entire way, building a 31-9 halftime lead that went to 47-12 heading into the fourth quarter. Riley Simon finished as Pottsgrove’s leading scorer with seven points.
Academy Park 51, Upper Merion 48 >> Even with a 19-point outing from Jordan Wilson, the Vikings were edged by the Trojans in their non-league game.
Maddie Harvey chipped in with another 13 for UM, which saw a 30-12 halftime lead erased by AP in the second half.
