Mercury Boys Basketball Roundup: Boyertown wins delayed Tip-Off Tournament

Boyertown 54, Central Bucks East 49 >> The Bears were forced to go overtime in the Pottsgrove Tip-Off Tournament’s weather-rescheduled championship game, but they came on strong in the extra period to score the win.

Jerry Kapp hit for 21 points to lead Boyertown, which watched East pull even in regulation time with an 18-8 edge in fourth-quarter scoring. Hunter Borgmann and Sean Tamasitis followed Kapp’s scoring lead with eight apiece.

Upper Merion 52, Jenkintown 43 >> Matt Choi scored 10 points to lead the Vikings past the Drakes in non-league play.

Methacton 56, Ridley 39 >> David Duda hit for a game-high 27 points to lead the Warriors’ non-league victory over the Green Raiders.

Duda was one of three Methacton (4-3) players to hit double figures, Brett Eberly adding 13 and Noah Kitaw 12. The Warriors’ defense was particularly stout from the second quarter on, limiting Ridley 59 24 points while the locals’ offense put up 39.

Gov. Mifflin 54, Perkiomen Valley 43 >> The Vikings were unable to respond to the Mustangs’ early lead and came up short of their non-league hosts.

Zach Krause had 13 points to lead PV, which got only as close to catching GM as the 25-20 deficit it faced at the half. Tyler Strechay chipped in with another nine points.

Owen J. Roberts 64, St. John Neumann 49 >> With four players scoring in double figures, the Wildcats ended Neumann’s long-running home win streak by securing the non-league victory.

Shyheed May’s 16 points headed the Roberts scoring quartet of Dawson Stuart (13 points), Sa’Vaughn Davidheiser (11) and Nick Massa (10). The home-court loss was Neumann’s first since February of 2012.