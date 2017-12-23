Mercury Boys Basketball Roundup: Boyertown wins delayed Tip-Off Tournament

Boyertown 54, Central Bucks East 49 >> The Bears were forced to go overtime in the Pottsgrove Tip-Off Tournament’s weather-rescheduled championship game, but they came on strong in the extra period to score the win.
Jerry Kapp hit for 21 points to lead Boyertown, which watched East pull even in regulation time with an 18-8 edge in fourth-quarter scoring. Hunter Borgmann and Sean Tamasitis followed Kapp’s scoring lead with eight apiece.
Upper Merion 52, Jenkintown 43 >> Matt Choi scored 10 points to lead the Vikings past the Drakes in non-league play.
Methacton 56, Ridley 39 >> David Duda hit for a game-high 27 points to lead the Warriors’ non-league victory over the Green Raiders.
Duda was one of three Methacton (4-3) players to hit double figures, Brett Eberly adding 13 and Noah Kitaw 12. The Warriors’ defense was particularly stout from the second quarter on, limiting Ridley 59 24 points while the locals’ offense put up 39.
Gov. Mifflin 54, Perkiomen Valley 43 >> The Vikings were unable to respond to the Mustangs’ early lead and came up short of their non-league hosts.
Zach Krause had 13 points to lead PV, which got only as close to catching GM as the 25-20 deficit it faced at the half. Tyler Strechay chipped in with another nine points.
Owen J. Roberts 64, St. John Neumann 49 >> With four players scoring in double figures, the Wildcats ended Neumann’s long-running home win streak by securing the non-league victory.
Shyheed May’s 16 points headed the Roberts scoring quartet of Dawson Stuart (13 points), Sa’Vaughn Davidheiser (11) and Nick Massa (10). The home-court loss was Neumann’s first since February of 2012.
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 8 hours ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Girls Cross Country Teams
FIRST TEAM Gabriella Bamford, Spring-Ford, Sr. Mary Bernotas, Owen J. Roberts, Sr. Julia Dorley,...
-
Fall Sports/ 8 hours ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Spring-Ford’s Bamford surges to the front of open PAC field
For three years, Annie Glodek was the gold standard of Pioneer Athletic Conference girls...
-
Fall Sports/ 9 hours ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Boys Cross Country Teams
FIRST TEAM Shane Ainscoe, Spring-Ford, Sr. Liam Conway, Owen J. Roberts, Sr. Dominic DeRafelo,...
-
Fall Sports/ 9 hours ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Success breeds success for Owen J. Roberts’ Conway
It was a case of success breeding even more success. Liam Conway capped his...
-
Ches-Mont/ 11 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Tennis First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention
FIRST TEAM SINGLES Adira Nair, Sr., Great Valley The two-time Ches-Mont American singles champion,...
-
All-Area/ 11 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Downingtown West’s Bradley powers past opponents in junior season
DOWNINGTOWN >> There are lots of reasons why Downingtown West’s Jordan Bradley is the...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 day ago
Faison’s historic season with Pottsgrove earns him All-Area Player of the Year honor
Pottsgrove head coach Rick Pennypacker ran out descriptions. So he leaned on a catchphrase....
-
Fall Sports/ 1 day ago
2017 Mercury All-Area Football Selections
First Team Offense Quarterback TJ Pergine, Spring-Ford Matt DeLaurentis, Pope John Paul II Running...
-
Suburban One League/ 4 days ago
Pennridge’s Tarburton, Jervis and Supp pen college choices
EAST ROCKHILL >> Oliver Jervis has enjoyed his football journey. “It feels really nice,”...
-
Central League/ 5 days ago
Pa. Writers All-State Football Teams – Class 5A, 3A, 1A
The Pennsylvania Football Writers’ All-State Football Teams in Class 5A, 3A and 1A were...
-
Fall Sports/ 6 days ago
Rob Flowers named head football coach at Daniel Boone
Daniel Boone’s search didn’t extend all that far beyond the Berks County boundaries in...
-
Fall Sports/ 6 days ago
Presenting 2017 All-Main Line girls’ soccer teams
The perenially strong Main Line high school girls’ soccer scene featured many notable teams...