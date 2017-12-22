Strath Haven relays hit midseason form

It only took until the second weekend of the indoor track season for Strath Haven to get to the top of the heap in the 4 x 800-meter relay.
The Panthers ran the fastest time in the state and the second best in the country, according to pa.milesplit.com, Friday night at the second weekly Delaware Valley Girls Track Coaches Association meet at Lehigh University.
Maggie Forbes, Taylor Barkdoll, Abby Loiselle and Grace Forbes crossed the finish line in 9 minutes, 31.5 seconds to top Central Bucks West by more than 22 seconds.
The Panthers weren’t finished. The Forbes sisters and Barkdoll teamed with Olivia Malley to take second in the 4 x 400-meter relay (4:12.22). Haen also placed fourth in the 4 x 200 (1:50.82). Jordan Brown was second in the shot put (35-3), while Mayowa Songonuga placed sixth in the 300-meter dash (44.56) for Strath Haven.
Kyra Carroll highlighted a strong night for Penn Wood. The senior won the 1,000-meter run in 3:07.74. All-Delco teammate Elicia Moore was second in the 600 with a time of 1:43.48. Kayla McFadden took fifth in the 300-meter dash (44.39) for the Patriots.
Senior Cecilia Katcavage led a strong showing from Haverford, winning the shot put with a heave of 37-2. Teammate Brit Riegler was third in the triple jump (34-3).
Chester freshman Kamani Johns gave Lower Merion’s Aja Davis a run in the 200-meter dash. Johns was second in 26.90. Davis won in 26.47. Taniyah Lawler of Chester, also a freshman, took fourth in the 400 (1:01.79). The Clippers were second in the 4 x 200 (1:48.84).
Bonner & Prendergast senior Jenna Rastatter placed fourth in the 3,000-meter run (11:11.47). Tara Higgins of Penncrest was sixth in the high jump (5-0), while the Lions placed sixth in the 4 x 800 (10:16.93).
Meghan Lynch of Ridley took second in the triple jump (34-6 ¼).
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 8 hours ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Girls Cross Country Teams
FIRST TEAM Gabriella Bamford, Spring-Ford, Sr. Mary Bernotas, Owen J. Roberts, Sr. Julia Dorley,...
-
Fall Sports/ 8 hours ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Spring-Ford’s Bamford surges to the front of open PAC field
For three years, Annie Glodek was the gold standard of Pioneer Athletic Conference girls...
-
Fall Sports/ 9 hours ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Boys Cross Country Teams
FIRST TEAM Shane Ainscoe, Spring-Ford, Sr. Liam Conway, Owen J. Roberts, Sr. Dominic DeRafelo,...
-
Fall Sports/ 9 hours ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Success breeds success for Owen J. Roberts’ Conway
It was a case of success breeding even more success. Liam Conway capped his...
-
Ches-Mont/ 11 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Tennis First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention
FIRST TEAM SINGLES Adira Nair, Sr., Great Valley The two-time Ches-Mont American singles champion,...
-
All-Area/ 11 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Downingtown West’s Bradley powers past opponents in junior season
DOWNINGTOWN >> There are lots of reasons why Downingtown West’s Jordan Bradley is the...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 day ago
Faison’s historic season with Pottsgrove earns him All-Area Player of the Year honor
Pottsgrove head coach Rick Pennypacker ran out descriptions. So he leaned on a catchphrase....
-
Fall Sports/ 1 day ago
2017 Mercury All-Area Football Selections
First Team Offense Quarterback TJ Pergine, Spring-Ford Matt DeLaurentis, Pope John Paul II Running...
-
Suburban One League/ 4 days ago
Pennridge’s Tarburton, Jervis and Supp pen college choices
EAST ROCKHILL >> Oliver Jervis has enjoyed his football journey. “It feels really nice,”...
-
Central League/ 5 days ago
Pa. Writers All-State Football Teams – Class 5A, 3A, 1A
The Pennsylvania Football Writers’ All-State Football Teams in Class 5A, 3A and 1A were...
-
Fall Sports/ 6 days ago
Rob Flowers named head football coach at Daniel Boone
Daniel Boone’s search didn’t extend all that far beyond the Berks County boundaries in...
-
Fall Sports/ 6 days ago
Presenting 2017 All-Main Line girls’ soccer teams
The perenially strong Main Line high school girls’ soccer scene featured many notable teams...