Strath Haven relays hit midseason form

It only took until the second weekend of the indoor track season for Strath Haven to get to the top of the heap in the 4 x 800-meter relay.

The Panthers ran the fastest time in the state and the second best in the country, according to pa.milesplit.com, Friday night at the second weekly Delaware Valley Girls Track Coaches Association meet at Lehigh University.

Maggie Forbes, Taylor Barkdoll, Abby Loiselle and Grace Forbes crossed the finish line in 9 minutes, 31.5 seconds to top Central Bucks West by more than 22 seconds.

The Panthers weren’t finished. The Forbes sisters and Barkdoll teamed with Olivia Malley to take second in the 4 x 400-meter relay (4:12.22). Haen also placed fourth in the 4 x 200 (1:50.82). Jordan Brown was second in the shot put (35-3), while Mayowa Songonuga placed sixth in the 300-meter dash (44.56) for Strath Haven.

Kyra Carroll highlighted a strong night for Penn Wood. The senior won the 1,000-meter run in 3:07.74. All-Delco teammate Elicia Moore was second in the 600 with a time of 1:43.48. Kayla McFadden took fifth in the 300-meter dash (44.39) for the Patriots.

Senior Cecilia Katcavage led a strong showing from Haverford, winning the shot put with a heave of 37-2. Teammate Brit Riegler was third in the triple jump (34-3).

Chester freshman Kamani Johns gave Lower Merion’s Aja Davis a run in the 200-meter dash. Johns was second in 26.90. Davis won in 26.47. Taniyah Lawler of Chester, also a freshman, took fourth in the 400 (1:01.79). The Clippers were second in the 4 x 200 (1:48.84).

Bonner & Prendergast senior Jenna Rastatter placed fourth in the 3,000-meter run (11:11.47). Tara Higgins of Penncrest was sixth in the high jump (5-0), while the Lions placed sixth in the 4 x 800 (10:16.93).

Meghan Lynch of Ridley took second in the triple jump (34-6 ¼).