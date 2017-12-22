Penncrest rebounds for blowout win

Penncrest bounced back from its first setback of the season just 24 hours later with a commanding win, 51-25, over Collegium Charter.
Megan Arndt led a balanced scoring effort with 13 points. She and Grace Harding (10 points) provided all of their offense in a first half where the Lions outscored Collegium, 36-10. Kylie Chelo scored eight points for Penncrest (6-1).
In other nonleague action:
Radnor 60, Interboro 24 >> Ellie Mueller scored 10 of her game-high 11 points in the first half, and Audrey Rosenblum hit all three of her 3-pointers in the opening 16 minutes to tally nine. Brienne Williams, Sydney D’Entremont and Holly Holtsberg scored eight points apiece for the Raiders (3-1).
Amanda Floyd led Interboro with nine points.
Recent News
