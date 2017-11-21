Delco Football Podcast: 3 Thanksgiving games, 2 District finals, 1 busy week

It’s Thanksgiving week, which means it’s time to celebrate with Turkey Day football. We get to that eventually on the podcast, but first Matt Smith and Matthew De George dive headlong into the District 1 finals coming up Friday night, both in Delco in a pair of Central vs. Ches-Mont tilts. Garnet Valley is back in the 6A final, this time at home, hoping to topple Coatesville. In Class 5A, Springfield gets to host the final for a second straight season, hoping to rectify last year’s loss when Unionville comes calling.

Then it’s Thanksgiving football, where Upper Darby visits Haverford, Interboro take on Ridley and Sun Valley and Chichester collide. We take you game by game on what to look for as you prepare for your feasts with some Thursday morning football.

