Giampapa hits 200 points as Ridley romps

Michael Giampapa collected a little history with a flourish Monday night.

The reigning Daily Times player of the year notched six goals and two assists, accumulating his 200th career point in an 11-1 Central League win over Garnet Valley.

Giampapa scored Ridley’s first four goals – after spotting the Jaguars Daniel Carlin’s opener. He added the first two goals of the second period and had a hand in the first seven goals the Green Raiders scored.

Linemates Brett Dunning (goal, three assists) and Ron Higgins (goal, four assists) reaped the rewards of Giampapa’s outburst. Andrew Miller, Michael Desio and Nick Garofalo also scored for Ridley, while Jason Simms made 14 stops in goal.

Also in the Central League:

Radnor 12, Marple Newtown 2 >> Lyle Rutty and Ryan Hornbacker scored twice each in a six-goal third period that blew the game wide open for the Raiders.

Rutty finished with a hat trick to go with a helper. Luc VonCzoernig paired three assists with his two goals, and Teddy Girton tossed in a helper with two goals. Jake Rader added a goal and an assist, while Harris Brotman made 18 saves.

Ian Malarick posted a goal and an assist for the Tigers, who got both of their goals on the power play. Max DiCola also lit the lamp.

In crossover action:

Unionville 4, Archbishop Carroll 1 >> Eric Walker scored an unassisted tally 58 seconds into the second period to tie the game at 1, but two goals and an assist from Joey Impagliazzo proved too much for the Patriots.

Jacob George recovered from a rough second-period stretch in which he gave up three goals in 2:13 to record 48 stops.

Aiden Masters paired a goal with an assist, Phillippe Doucet also lit the lamp and Cameron Janofsky chipped in two tallies for the Indians.