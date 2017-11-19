Friends’ Central honors its top fall athletes

Friends’ Central School teams enjoyed a strong fall 2017 season, bringing home the Friends Schools League (FSL) championship in girls’ cross country, and a number of its fall athletes receiving All-FSL and all-state honors. On Nov. 10, Friends’ Central honored its most valuable players and most improved players, as well as All-FSL recipients.

Along with its third consecutive FSL Championship, the Friends’ Central girls’ cross country team finished second at states, with Rebecca Wusinich (fourth place), Gabby Wilkinson (fifth), and Lydia Russell (sixth) receiving first team all-state and Nadia Taranta (11th place) receiving second team all-state. In the FSL Championship race, the following runners finished in the top 20: Rebecca Wusinich (second), Lydia Russell (third), Gabby Wilkinson (fourth), Nadia Taranta (fifth), Rose McDonnell (16th), and Amelia McDonnell (17th).

For Friends’ Central boys’ cross country, Kevin Montresor finished in 17th place at states and received second team all-state. In the FSL Championship race, the following Friends’ Central runners finished in the top 20: Kevin Montresor (seventh), Alex McDonnell (11th), Nathan Levitties (17th) and Alex Veith (18th).

The following Friends’ Central fall athletes received the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for their respective sports: Alex McDonnell for boys’ cross country, Gabby Wilkinson and Rebecca Wusinich for girls’ cross country, Danielle Schweitzer for field hockey, Dale Decatur for boys’ soccer, Emily Lorry for girls’ soccer, Claire Coss for girls’ tennis, Maddie Anderson for girls’ water polo, and Galen Cassidy for boys’ water polo.

The following Friends’ Central fall athletes were awarded the Most Improved Player (MIP) award for their respective sports: Alex Veith for boys’ cross country, Kristen Johnson and Lydia Russell for girls’ cross country, Ruby Kauffman-Rosengarten for field hockey, Mason Davis for boys’ soccer, Brynne Menen for girls’ soccer, Zeeanne Choi and Anna Volpp for girls’ tennis, Reed Cooper for boys’ water polo, and Eva Bartholomew for girls’ water polo.

The following Friends’ Central athletes received All-Friends Schools League honors: girls’ soccer – Phebe Guenther, Emily Lorry, Izzy MacFarlane (first team), Caroline Blackman, and Brynne Menen (honorable mention); boys’ soccer – Ingram Dillingham, Carson Lonner, Lucas McGrann (first team), and Nick Tuverson (honorable mention); girls’ cross country – Lydia Russell, Nadia Taranta, Gabby Wilkinson, Rebecca Wusinich (first team), and Rose McDonnell (honorable mention); boys’ cross country – Alex McDonnell and Kevin Montresor (first team); girls’ tennis – Zeeanne Choi, Skye Victor, and Anna Volpp (first team); field hockey – Danielle Schweitzer (field hockey).