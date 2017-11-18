Pottstown’s Tom Doyle recognized for sportsmanship this fall

One of the most important lessons that can be learned from competing in interscholastic sports is the value of good sportsmanship.

Tom Doyle, a member of the Pottstown High School Football Team demonstrated this past fall that he has learned his lessons well. The senior lineman was named the recipient of the Norristown Chapter PIAA Football Officials “Art Andrey Scholarship Award.”

The $500.00 scholarship is award to a player who consistently shows ultimate sportsmanship both on and off the field. The athlete is observed showing complete respect for coaches, teammates, opponents and officials.

Doyle is also a member of Pottstown High School’s wrestling and track teams. He represents his teams, school, community and family with pride and honor.

The Pottstown football team finished 0-5 in the Pioneer Athletic Conference’s Frontier Division this fall. The Trojans (2-9 overall) will complete the season with the area’s final Thanksgiving Day game next Thursday at home against Owen J. Roberts at 10 a.m.

Methacton’s Ryan O’Toole (now at McDaniel College) was the recipient of the award last season. After graduation, Doyle plans to attend college, though he remains unsure of where.

“Tom Doyle, what a great reason to say Proud to be from Pottstown,” said Pottstown director of communications John Armato.