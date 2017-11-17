Episcopal Academy’s DeeWil Barlee is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week

The junior running back set the Episcopal Academy record for most points scored in a season (138) while gaining 1,268 rushing yards. Against Haverford School on EA-Haverford Day, he scored four TDs and ran for 200 yards on 29 carries as the Fords won 35-21. A two-way standout, Barlee also excelled at safety for the Churchmen this fall. A three-sport athlete, Barlee also wrestles and runs track for EA. Episcopal Academy football head coach Todd Fairlie said, “DeeWil is a tremendous competitor and terrific athlete but an even better teammate. DeeWil is a coach on the field, he is always aware of the situations and his teammates. He is an absolute pleasure to coach and has worked extremely hard, he deserves all the credit he gets.”

Q: What did it mean to you to play in the annual EA-Haverford School football game?

A: It’s always a memorable moment when your playing in front of your entire community but when you’re playing in front of the EA community it’s 10 times better because of the love they show towards players.

Q: Is there one play from that game that stands out in your memory – if so, can you tell us how the play developed, and your role in it?

A: After my fumble I remember teammates coming up to me and saying, “We’ll get it back.” This drove me to score the next time we got the ball because my teammates really had my back and I didn’t want to let them down. We scored in three plays on that next drive.

Q: What do you think have been the biggest keys to your fine offensive production this season?

A: It was definitely my O-line no doubt about it. They made my job as a running back less complicated and help me find my reads on defense.

Q: Who is your favorite football player, and why?

A: Brian Dawkins because of the way he played the game, with such great passion and emotion. He is the reason why I choose to wear No. 20. When he’s off the field he received the utmost respect out of players and coaches, that’s why I look up to him.

Q: What do you think is the strongest aspect of your game? What part of your game are you working on the most currently?

A: The strongest past is my ability to be able to make a play when my team needs it. The part I’m working on now is being able to go into my second and third gear when I break a long run

Q: Tell us a little about your pre-game preparation the day of a game.

A: I stop at Wawa before I get to school and I always have to take a little pre game nap to get my mind in the right place.

Q: Who have been your biggest mentors as a football player, and what was the most important thing you learned from each one?

A: My mentors are my older brothers Dee and Cyrus, both were All-Delco so they know what it takes to be great and they know how to push me. Also my family also mentors me into being a respectable teenager, and pushes me to be the best at everything I take part in.

Q: Is there a career field that particularly interests you at the present time?

A: Right now I see myself becoming a lawyer but I know that it might change.

Fun facts – DeeWil Barlee

Favorite author: Shakespeare.

Favorite TV show: Family Guy.

Favorite movie: Transformers.

Favorite athlete: Brian Dawkins.

Favorite pre-game pump-up song: Slippery, by Migos.

Favorite team: Philadelphia Eagles.

Favorite pre-game meal: Buffalo chicken sandwich.

Favorite color: Blue.

Family members: Dee, Cyrus, Johnson, and Dee Jr.

(To be selected as Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week, a student-athlete must first be nominated by his coach.)