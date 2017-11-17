Academy of Notre Dame forward Lauren Curran is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week

The junior forward led the PAISAA state field hockey champions this fall with 39 goals and 11 assists this season. Academy of Notre Dame field hockey head coach Adele Williams said, “Lauren is a prolific goal scorer who has excellent hand speed and stick skills.” Off the field, the Boston College commit participates in Student Council, Respect Life, and the Student Ambassador program at Academy of Notre Dame.

Q: What do you think have been the biggest keys to your fine offensive production this season?

A: The transition began last year, when I was moved from midfield to forward. As a midfielder I had always been a play maker. Transitioning to a forward in less than eight months, I had to learn how to adapt from giving to receiving and capitalizing on scoring opportunities. My teammates have done an awesome job getting me the ball this year. From there, I became comfortable in the position and began to trust my hands and shoot more, then I began to see positive results.

Q: What do you think is the strongest aspect of your game? What part of your game are you working on the most currently?

A: The strongest aspect of my game is my vision of the field and my ability to create scoring opportunities for not only myself but my teammates. Other than my vision, I think I have very good stick skills. I am currently working on all aspects of my game and so I will be able to adapt my game to play at the next level.

Q: What was your sharpest memory of the PAISAA championship final Nov. 15? Is there one play that stands out in your memory – if so, can you tell us how the play developed, and your role in it?

A: My strongest memory was Coach [Adele] Williams putting the medal around my neck as our team realized our preseason goal to repeat as PAISAA champs. Although I scored three goals, my favorite play was an assist to a teammate. The play started in the midfield, Tina D’Anjolell carried the ball through the midfield and sent me a beautiful pass while avoiding a defender. I then beat another defender, leaving myself Mia Leonhardt and the goalie in the circle. I was able to send Mia a reverse chip pass to her at post, which she was able to convert into a goal. It was a really pretty play.

Q: Tell us a little about your pre-game preparation the day of a game.

A: Throughout the school day, whenever my teammates and I pass each other in the hallways, we get each other pumped up. We do our team warm up before every game to get in the right mind set. This includes writing “Heart” to signify unity and tradition from our current and previous field hockey teams.

Q: What sparked your original interest in field hockey?

A: I started playing ice hockey when I was very young. Ice hockey was not available as a school sport in elementary school, so I began playing field hockey as well and fell in love with the sport.

Q: Who have been your biggest mentors as a field hockey player, and what was the most important thing you learned from each one?

A: My mentors for field hockey have been Jun and Richard Kentwell, Guy Cathro, Mark Foster, and Jaja Kentwell at WC Eagles, my club team. This was the place where my career as a field hockey player began. The coaches taught me great stick skills and gave me a great understanding of the game. They continue to challenge me everyday. My high school coaches Adele Williams and Jackie Gerzabek have also helped me develop my skills. They have given me the opportunity to play position that I do not usually play, making me a more versatile player. They also have helped me become a leader on the field.

Q: What do you think you would like to major in at Boston College? Is there a career field that particularly interests you at the present time?

A: At BC I hope to major in Pre Med. I am currently thinking about becoming a doctor or a sports physical therapist.

Fun facts – Lauren Curran

Favorite book: The Hunger Games.

Favorite author: Suzanne Collins.

Favorite TV show: Greys Anatomy.

Favorite movie: The Blind Side.

Favorite athlete: Katie Bam.

Favorite pre-game pump-up song: Levels.

Favorite team: Philadelphia Flyers.

Favorite place to visit: The Bahamas.

Favorite pre-game meal: “I usually eat a big salad full of fruit for lunch and Oreos for dessert.”

Favorite color: Blue.

Person I most admire: “I admire my mom the most. She has always supported me in everything I do. She has given me everything I need to help me succeed. Juggling three kids in sports, is not an easy task but she does it with a smile.”

Family members: “My great parents Sue and John. I am blessed to be a triplet with my two brothers Francis and Andrew. Francis is a swimmer and Andrew is a golfer. I also have a cute Cocker Spaniel named Cookie.”

(To be selected as Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week, a student-athlete must first be nominated by her coach.)