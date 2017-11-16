Reporter/Times Herald Area Week 13 Football Preview Capsules

District 1-6A Semifinal

Pennridge at

Garnet Valley

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Garnet Valley.

Records: The seventh-seeded Rams are 10-2 overall and finished 5-1 in the Suburban One League Continental Conference. The No. 3 Jaguars are 11-1 overall and finished 8-1 in the Central League.

Up next: The winner advances to the district final against either Pennsbury or Coatesville.

Last Week: The Rams recorded their second straight shutout of the playoffs with a 25-0 win over Perk Valley. Garnet Valley rallied all the way back from 28 down to beat North Penn, 36-35.

Players to Watch: Zak Kantor and Joe Devine hooked up for a big pass play last week for the Rams and could provide some more magic in the semis. Jaguar fullback Matt Lassik is a pounding force in the Jags’ triple option attack.

Prediction: Pennridge 28, Garnet Valley 21.

District 1-5A Semifinal

Upper Dublin at

Springfield (D)

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Springfield Delco.

Records: The fifth-seeded Cardinals are 8-3 overall and finished 4-2 in the SOL American. The top-seeded Cougars are a perfect 12-0 overall and finished 9-0 in the Central League.

Up next: The winner advances to the district final against either Marple Newtown or Unionville.

Last Week: The Cardinals edged Academy Park 17-12. Springfield Delco rolled 28-7 over West Chester Rustin.

Players to Watch: Upper Dublin quarterback Julian Gimbel was efficient last week and made some big throws in big spots. Ja’den McKenzie had 97 yards rushing last week with a touchdown and added 36 yards receiving as the Cougars’ most versatile threat.

Prediction: Springfield Delco 27, Upper Dublin 20.

District 12-5A Final

Archbishop Wood vs.

Simon Gratz

Time/Place: Saturday, 1 p.m., at Northeast High School.

Records: The Vikings are 8-2 overall and finished 5-1 in the Philadelphia Catholic League Red Division. The Bulldogs are 7-3-1 and finished 3-2 in the Philly Public League.

Up next: The winner advances to face Wyoming Valley West or Whitehall.

Last Week: Wood routed Archbishop Ryan 48-0. Gratz edged Mastery Charter North-Pickett 26-20.

Players to Watch: Nasir Peoples was in playoff mode last week, rushing for 122 yards and three touchdowns for Wood. Gratz has a nice two-way player in speedy Jevon Edwards, who shines at both strong safety and wide receiver.

Prediction: Archbishop Wood 42, Simon Gratz 7.