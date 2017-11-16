Faison, Pottsgrove put it all on the line against Bethlehem Catholic

LOWER POTTSGROVE >> For all Rahsul Faison’s ability as a rusher, his patience is among the most important.

Many times this season, Pottsgrove’s senior running back has taken a hand-off, dug his toe into the turf and let the play develop out front before busting loose for a big break.

The same can be said of the entire Pottsgrove team this fall.

After a lengthy 12-week season with lofty long-term goals, the Falcons are finally right back where they want to be — the opening round of the PIAA-4A playoffs with revenge on the mind.

The District 1 champion Falcons (11-1 overall) will open up the state playoffs Friday night against District 11 champ Bethlehem Catholic (10-2) at Spring-Ford High School (7 p.m.) in a rematch of last season’s state playoff opener.

That night certainly didn’t go Pottsgrove’s way as Becahi scored the game’s first 24 points and rode it out to a 51-20 win.

It’s no secret Faison and the Falcons are ready to flip the script this time around. A win would be their first in the state playoffs since 2011.

“We’re looking for revenge,” said Faison, a Stony Brook commit, “to get back from where we left off last year. We’ve been taking this season week by week — last year we were too quick to look ahead. Right now, we’re focused on this week. We’re thinking about last year, but we’re not worried about it.”

Experience should be key in this one as Faison is running behind virtually the same offensive line as last season, but lineman Ephraim Hurt-Ramsey sees plenty of differences.

“We’re a whole new team this year,” said two-way lineman Hurt-Ramsey of his team’s refreshed approach heading in, “and we’ve got that experience with us this time. We’ve got to play the way we’ve been playing all season.”

The Falcons have gotten down and dirty in the trenches all year. Entering Friday night’s game, they’ve allowed a humble 73 yards rushing per game, best in the Pioneer Athletic Conference. On the offensive end, the line has cleared the way for Faison to carry it for a PAC-best 2,833 yards (236 per game) with 41 touchdowns and a staggering 9.1 yards-per-carry.

Eerily similar to Pottsgrove, Bethlehem Catholic thrives up front.

The Golden Hawks dismembered their two District 11 playoff opponents — limiting Pottsville to only 95 yards rushing on 2.1 yards per carry while Saucon Valley had just 31 yards on 1.2 yards per carry.

Naturally, Becahi head coach Joe Henrich plans to keep hats to him anytime Faison has the ball.

“We’ve got to try and make sure we get enough guys to him,” the Becahi boss said of Faison. “He’s a good player, a crafty runner in ways. He’s patient and he can run physical if he needs to. I don’t know that you can ever take a guy like him and just stop him. You have to be able to try and make him earn everything he gets. We’ve got to make him earn everything.”

Faison has no illusions about the challenge that awaits.

“They’ve definitely got an aggressive defense, a really good defense,” said Faison. “Their linebackers are real fast and they’re big up front. So it’s gonna be a tough matchup for us, but we’re ready for it.”

Quarterback Jay Sisko also emerged during Pottsgrove’s district playoff run. The junior surpassed 100 yards of total offense in both games while racking up a combined five touchdowns. With targets out wide such us Kobey Baldwin and Desmond Austin, as well as tight end Ryan Bodoulos, Sisko has the means to spread the field.

Offensively, Becahi has plenty of prowess out of the backfield.

Senior running back Matt Bisko carried it for 81 yards and three touchdowns during last week’s dominant 42-7 win over Saucon Valley while senior wide out Daizhun Rhodes finished with 165 total yards, including a 20-yard jet sweep for a score. Zaheer Seabrooks racked up 113 yards on 13 carries, bolstered by a 50-yard tote in the third quarter to extend the Hawks’ lead to 42-0.

“All around, they’re fast. They’ve got a lot of speed,” said Hurt-Ramsey of Becahi’s offense. “We’ve got to contain the outside and keep them inside. If we can do that, it should be a long night for them.”

You’ve Got ‘Sul >> Faison will also be chasing history during Friday night’s game. Sitting at 2,833 yards rushing, he currently sits just 30 yards away from the Pioneer Athletic Conference’s all-time record for rushing yards in a season (2,863), set by Owen J. Roberts’ Ryan Brumfield in 2010. He’s also just 95 yards away from District One’s all-time record (2,928), set by Neshaminy’s D’andre Pollard in 2013.

Back Where It Began >> Pottsgrove head coach Rick Pennypacker’s retirement tour will take him back to where it all began.

Pennypacker, who’s been at the helm of the Falcons for 28 seasons, was a lineman at Spring-Ford prior to his graduation in 1972. He then went on to play at West Virginia.