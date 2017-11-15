Connect with us

Harriton athletes sign National Letters of Intent

Harriton’s Ellie Greenhalgh (right) signed her National Letter of Intent in early November for Clemson University (crew).

Several Harriton High School athletes recently signed their National Letters of Intent in early November. These athletes included Molly McDonough (University of Vermont, lacrosse); Greta Sthal (Northwestern University, lacrosse); Morgan Rees (Drexel University, soccer); Jonah Franklin (Washington College, baseball); and Ellie Greenhalgh (Clemson University, crew).

