Several Harriton High School athletes recently signed their National Letters of Intent in early November. These athletes included Molly McDonough (University of Vermont, lacrosse); Greta Sthal (Northwestern University, lacrosse); Morgan Rees (Drexel University, soccer); Jonah Franklin (Washington College, baseball); and Ellie Greenhalgh (Clemson University, crew).
Fall Sports
Harriton athletes sign National Letters of Intent
