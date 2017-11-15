Connect with us

Spring Sports

Boyertown’s Quinton Roma commits to Marywood

Name: Quinton Roma

High School: Boyertown

College Selection: Marywood University

Sport: Baseball

Position: Catcher

Club Affiliation: Indian Valley Storm 

Anticipated Major: Accounting

Parents: James and Cynthia Roma.

 

