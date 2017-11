All-Pioneer Athletic Conference Girls Tennis Selections

The Pioneer Athletic Conference released its All-League selections on Wednesday evening. The all-league picks are broken down into First and Second Teams along with Honorable Mentions, separated by Singles and Doubles players.

First Team Singles

Name School Tori Alexander Spring-Ford Julia Gumieniak Phoenixville Jasmine Morris Perkiomen Valley Milla Archer Phoenixville

Second Team Singles

Name School Dina Nouaime Methacton Tina Prince Methacton Gina Brown Phoenixville

Honorable Mention Singles

Name School Elaina Lee Owen J. Roberts Nadja Townsend Perkiomen Valley Chloe Doyle Owen J. Roberts

First Team Doubles

Name School Madelyn Morris

Lauren Ostermann Spring-Ford Eric Gratton

Vindisha Pandey Owen J. Roberts Alexandra Rieg

Susan Duncan Phoenixville Bianca Caresosa

Riley Burke Spring-Ford

Second Team Doubles

Name School Ari Louer

Karen Li Methacton Rachel Dorn

Angie Kuang Methacton Madeline Zarkowski

Julia Brennan Owen J. Roberts Cameron Delgatto

Lauren FIsher Owen J. Roberts

Honorable Mention Doubles