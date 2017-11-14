Methacton’s Olivia Hoover commits to Harvard

Name: Olivia Hoover

High School: Methacton

College Selection: Harvard University

Sport: Field Hockey

Position: Forward/Midfield

Anticipated Major: Undecided

Parents: Rick and Roxanne Hoover

Other Schools Considered: Drexel, University of Pennsylvania, Cornell

Major Athletic Honors: Member US U-16 and U-19 Indoor National Team; Two-time Junior Olympian; JUnior Olympics Joel Ferrell Award; Two-time PA All-State First Team selection; NFHCA Ntional Academic Squad selection; Three-Time All-PAC First Team selection, All-PAC Second Team selection as a freshman; Two-time Mercury All-Area First Team selection, All-Area Honorable Mention as a freshman; Three-time NFC’s; NIT Gold Medal; PAC points leader; Two-time Methacton’s leading scorer.

Academic/Community Service: National Honor Society; Student Ambassador; Classic Congress Treasurer; Mini-THON Captain; Play 4 The Cure (raised 2,345.00); RSVP Jump Start Program; Univty 5K Volunteer; Worcester Science Fair Aide; Cradles to Crayons; Corners for Cancer.