Methacton’s Olivia Hoover commits to Harvard

Name: Olivia Hoover
High School: Methacton
College Selection: Harvard University
Sport: Field Hockey
Position: Forward/Midfield
Anticipated Major: Undecided
Parents: Rick and Roxanne Hoover
Other Schools Considered: Drexel, University of Pennsylvania, Cornell
Major Athletic Honors: Member US U-16 and U-19 Indoor National Team; Two-time Junior Olympian; JUnior Olympics Joel Ferrell Award; Two-time PA All-State First Team selection; NFHCA Ntional Academic Squad selection; Three-Time All-PAC First Team selection, All-PAC Second Team selection as a freshman; Two-time Mercury All-Area First Team selection, All-Area Honorable Mention as a freshman; Three-time NFC’s; NIT Gold Medal; PAC points leader; Two-time Methacton’s leading scorer.
Academic/Community Service: National Honor Society; Student Ambassador; Classic Congress Treasurer; Mini-THON Captain; Play 4 The Cure (raised 2,345.00); RSVP Jump Start Program; Univty 5K Volunteer; Worcester Science Fair Aide; Cradles to Crayons; Corners for Cancer.