Methacton’s Julia Dickinson signs on with Ohio State

Name: Julia Dickinson
High School: Methacton
College Selection: Ohio State University
Sport: Field Hockey
Position: Midfield/Defense
Anticipated Major: Undecided
Parents: Meredith and Thomas Dickinson
Other Schools Considered: Villanova, James Madison, Miami of Ohio
Major Athletic Honors: 2016 All-PAC/All-Area First Team selection, All-State Honorable Mention; Four-year varsity letter recipient; Disney Showcase runner-up; National Indoor Tournament Pool champion; X-Caliber Festival Team (2015, 2016);