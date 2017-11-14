Connect with us

Fall Sports

Methacton’s Julia Dickinson signs on with Ohio State

Name: Julia Dickinson

High School: Methacton

College Selection: Ohio State University

Sport: Field Hockey

Position: Midfield/Defense

Anticipated Major: Undecided

Parents: Meredith and Thomas Dickinson

Other Schools Considered: Villanova, James Madison, Miami of Ohio

Major Athletic Honors: 2016 All-PAC/All-Area First Team selection, All-State Honorable Mention; Four-year varsity letter recipient; Disney Showcase runner-up; National Indoor Tournament Pool champion; X-Caliber Festival Team (2015, 2016); 

