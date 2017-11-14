Connect with us

Fall Sports

Methacton’s Emily Owens signs with Drexel University

Name: Emily Owens

High School: Methacton

College Selection: Drexel University

Sport: Field Hockey

Position: Forward

Club Affiliation: 

Anticipated Major: Environmental Science

Parents: Paul and Lori Owens

Other Schools Considered: Saint Joseph’s, Princeton, Syracuse

Major Athletic Honors: Scholastic: Senior Team captain; 2016 PA All-State Second Team selection/First Team All-PAC selection; 2017 All-PAC Top goal scorer/points leader; Two-time Mercury All-Area selection; Max Field Hockey Class of 2018 Top 11 selection; Senior All-Star Team selection. USA Field Hockey: 2016 Junior National Camp, Junior Olympics, Stars and Stripes Elite Team member, National Futures Championship silver medalist; Three-time National Futures champion.

Academic/Community Service: Cradles to Crayons; YMCA/Methacton Youth Field Hockey coach; Pennies for Paws; Flying-High Therapeutic horse riding; Mini-THON participant.

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Fall Sports