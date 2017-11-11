Wood freezes Ryan, captures PCL 5A title

WARMINSTER>>In weather better suited for a polar bear hunt Friday night, the Vikings of Archbishop Wood put the big freeze on the Archbishop Ryan offense.

The Vikings outgained the Raiders, 429-90, and outscored them, 48-0, to earn a berth in the PIAA District 12 Class 5A championship game next Saturday at Northeast Hugh School.

Nasir Peoples ran for 122 yards and three scores as the Vikings rolled to a 34-0 halftime lead and never looked back.

“Hey, we both had the same record coming into this one, 0-0,” said Wood head coach Steve Devlin after his Vikings swamped the Raiders, who came into the game having lost to Ryan by 36 points just six weeks ago.

“The idea was to get on top quickly and take away their enthusiasm.”

That was gone on the first play from scrimmage when Wood quarterback Jack Colyar connected with Ryan Loughlin for a 56-yard touchdown.

And it that didn’t do the trick, the Raiders were down, 13-0, just four snaps later when Peoples capitalized on an interception by Brad Otto with a 16-yard scoring jaunt.

Down 13-0, the Raiders never recovered.

The scored ballooned to 27-0 by the eighth play of the second quarter, and the Raiders wouldn’t see the end zone the rest of the way.

Peoples added an eight-yard score before the end of the first quarter, then the Vikings simply threw it in another gear, and the contest was in the archives long before the final whistle blew.

In all, the Vikings outgained the Raiders by nearly 350 yards, and set themselves up for a shot at the District 12 title next Saturday (1:00) at Northeast High School when they meet the winner of Saturday afternoon’s Simon Gratz-Mastery Charter contest.

ARCHBISHOP WOOD 48, ARCHBISHOP RYAN 0

Archbishop Ryan 0 0 0 0 – 0

Archbishop Wood 20 14 14 0 – 48

AW – R. Loughlin 56 pass from Colyar (Hennessey kick)

AW – Peoples 16 run (kick blocked)

AW – Peoples 8 run (Hennessey kick)

AW – Pendleton 3 run (Hennessey kick)

AW – Peoples 58 run (Hennessey kick)

AW – Blackstone 5 run (Hennessey kick)

AW – Murt 8 run (Ferreira kick)

Team stats

AR AW

First downs 5 15

Fumbles lost 2 0

Penalties 1-5 8-75

Rushes-yards 25-79 37-336

Passing yards 11 93

Total yards 90 429

Completions-Attempts-Int 1-14-1 3-5-0

Individual stats

Archbishop Ryan: Passing: Sanders 1-9-1, 11 yards, 0 TDs; Reed 0-5-0, 0 yards, 0 TDs: Rushing: Jones 9-48; Jefferson 3-23; Chappell 2-10; Sanders 9-9; Long 1-4; Loughran 1-(-15); Receiving: Chappell 1-11; Interceptions: None.

Archbishop Wood: Passing: Colyar 3-5-0, 93 yards, 1 TD; Rushing: Peoples 10-122, 3 TDs; DiVergilis 8-78; Blackstone 6-44, 1 TD; Pendleton 2-29, 1 TD; Lambert 4-24; Bauer 1-16; Murt 2-13, 1 TD; Kelly 3-7; Barksdale 1-3; Receiving: R. Loughlin 2-66, 1 TD; Pitt 1-27;Interceptions: B. Otto.