OT goal by Hempfield ends Council Rock North boys soccer season in PIAA quarterfinals

DOWNINGTOWN – In the final moments of regulation, Council Rock North threw everything it had at District 3 champion Hempfield and still, could not get a ball to go into the back of the net.

It would come back to haunt the Suburban One National League (SONL) champion Indians in a PIAA Class AAAA Quarterfinal battle Saturday afternoon (Nov. 11) at Downingtown West’s DiSerifino Stadium.

With 7:54 remaining in the first overtime period, the Black Knights converted on a set piece for the game’s only goal, as junior Drew Johnson headed a free kick by senior Christian Benedict into the right side of the net for a 1-0 Hempfield triumph.

For the Rock, it ends its 2017 campaign at 16-8-1 and extends the Knights’ season into the state semifinals against District 7 runner-up Peters Township, a 3-1 winner against D7 champ North Allegheny. Either Peters Township or Hempfield will play the winner of CB West/Conestoga in the state championship set for Nov. 17 at Hersheypark Stadium.

Moments before the winning strike by Johnson, Knights defender Zach Wilson took down CR North senior Justin Scharf in the Knights’ end of the field. Instead of possession being turned over to the Indians, however, a whistle sent the ball back the other way.

When North senior Conor O’Donnell collided with Johnson near the 30 yard line, a free kick was awarded Hempfield. Benedict booted the free ball and Johnson put it where his team needed it to advance and the rest is history, as they say.

“I thought it was more of a foul down our end but, it is what it is,” said Scharf, who battled a hip injury in order to get back out onto the field full-time in the state quarterfinal. “We didn’t defend the set piece properly and we got punished for it.

“We didn’t bring our A-game today.

“We started to pick it up at the end of the second half – the last 10 or 15 minutes – but it wasn’t enough.”

“We played a team that’s hard – a defensive team that’s hard to score against – and we didn’t put them away.”

PIAA Class AAAA Quarterfinals

Hempfield 1, Council Rock North 0 (OT)

(Nov. 11 at Downingtown West)

CR NORTH 0 0 0 – 0

HEMPFIELD 0 0 1 – 1

First-Half Goals: CRN – none; H – none.

Second- Half Goals: CRN – none; H – none.

Overtime Goals: CRN – none; H – Drew Johnson, from Christian Benedict, 88th minute.